European Parliament VP reiterates EU's opposition to changes in Taiwan Strait status quo

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The EU opposes any unilateral changes to the status quo in the Taiwan Strait, European Parliament Vice President Nicola Beer said at a Ministry of Foreign Affairs press conference on Thursday (July 21).

Beer stressed that Europe wants to "protect the status quo, which cannot be changed against the will of the Taiwanese people." She said Europe was too late in countering China’s tightening control over Hong Kong due to being overly trusting of Beijing.

However, Europe has learned its lesson and will not be naïve in its approach to addressing cross-strait tensions, she said. Therefore, it is making it clear that it stands for Taiwan’s freedom and democracy, she said.

This also explains why the European Parliament is so outspoken on this issue, she said. The vice president described her visit as a message that Europe cares about Taiwan, adding that it also sends a strong signal that Europe will stand shoulder to shoulder with Taiwan.

She said that Taiwan has a vibrant democracy and the Taiwanese are standing for their political system. Though bilateral relations with Taiwan are already good, Europe is eager to develop them further, given that both sides are democracies and have shared values, Beer said.

She emphasized that the EU wants to maintain good relations with China, but it will not be hindered when it comes to protecting freedom, stability, and peace all over the globe. Europe will not give in to China’s demands, she said.

Beer pointed out that the war in Ukraine has made EU member states and NATO partners more united than ever before. Everybody is aware that authoritarian regimes do not respect the international rule of law, she said, in an indirect jab at China.

The vice president said the most important takeaway from her Taiwan visit is that citizens matter and politics are meant to serve citizens.

Beer advocated increasing Taiwan’s international participation, saying the world would benefit by including the nation in the World Health Assembly. She also mentioned that prospects for a future bilateral investment agreement are good but will take time and require more exchanges and cooperation for both sides to understand each other better.

Beer arrived in Taiwan on July 19 and met with top government officials, including President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and Premier Su Tseng-tsang (蘇貞昌). She is scheduled to depart on Thursday.