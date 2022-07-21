Photo of the Day: Mango mania mangles southern Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As Taiwan suffers from sweltering summer heat, this photo of a cool mango treat quickly went viral on social media.

The photographer, Brian Houlihan (Instagram @dilli_vanilli_ny), who hails from New York, but currently lives in Kaohsiung, told Taiwan News that he captured the photo during a recent visit to his favorite mango shaved ice shop, 芒果好忙. Houlihan, 40, said that the dish consists of mango slices, mango-flavored ice cream, and shaved ice.

On Wednesday (July 20), Houlihan, who works as visual effects producer and Supervisor and is the founder of FIVE AM FX, posted the photo with the caption "Mango ice anyone?" to the Taiwan section of the social media site Reddit. Within 24 hours, the post garnered 718 upvotes and 44 comments.

For those in the mood for mango shaved ice, the shop is located at No. 401 Fumin Road, in Kaohsiung City's Zuoying District.



Original photo posted on Reddit. (Brian Houlihan photo)



Photo of another mango dish taken from the same shop from another visit. (Brian Houlihan photo)