Brush Motor Market Size, Share, Manufacturers, Types, Applications, Share, Growth Rate and Forecast 2022-2027

Astute Analytica recently published a new research report on the global Brush Motor Market. The global market report includes extensive research on the global Brush Motor Market, allowing the buyer to consider potential requirements and projections. After a thorough examination of the prowess of the global market, the restraints and drivers are put together.

The global Brush Motor Market held a market value of US$ 7,431.0 Million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 11,442.8 Million by the year 2027 at a growth rate of 7.5% from 2022 to 2027. Furthermore, in 2021, around 122.01 million units of brush motors were sold.

The study incorporates both qualitative and quantitative data and draws on both primary and secondary statistical sources. Significant companies, important market categories, and a range of products are included in the global market report. In addition, the report covers the measurement years and the study points.



Growth Influencers:

Rising adoption of electric vehicles



Various pollution control rules are increasing the demand for electric vehicles, among other pollution minimizing automotive. Governments of countries such as the U.S. and China have taken various initiatives to build charging stations across their countries, which further boosts the demand for electric vehicles. They have promoted the growth in this segment by imposing tax rebates, offering incentives and preferential policies, among others. According to the International Energy Agency, the sale of electric cars reached 2.1 million globally in 2019, a 40% year-on-year increase since 2018. Such rapid adoption of electric vehicles is also likely to boost the market growth during the forecast period.



Segments Overview:

The global Brush Motor market is segmented into component, type, output power, industry, and sales channel.



By Component

Stator

Rotor / Armature

Brushes

Commutator

The rotor/armature segment is estimated to hold the largest market share of around 50% in 2021. The brushes segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate of around 9.1% during the forecast period owing to the various technological advancements.



By Type

Permanent Magnet

Shunt – Wound

Series – Wound

Compound Wound (Shunt + Series)

The series-wound segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 8.9% over the projected period, as they are the most common type of brush motors. The shunt-wound segment holds an opportunity of more than USD 1490 Million owing to various advancements in the segment.



By Output Power

Less than 750W o/p

Between 750W and 75kW o/p (Highest CAGR of 8.2%)

Between 75kW and 375kW o/p

Greater than 375kW o/p

Between 750W and 75kW o/p segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR of around 8.2% during the forecast period owing to its increasing demand in various industries. The greater than 375kW o/p segment is estimated to surpass a market value of USD 500 million by 2023.



By Industry

Aerospace

Automation

Broadcast

HVAC

Material handling

Medical

Oil and Gas

Power and Energy

Robotics

Security

Transportation

Others

The aerospace segment is expected to be the highest revenue generating segment in 2021 with more than USD 6,700 million owing to the increasing demand for brush motors in the industry. The medical segment witnessed the highest growth rate of about 10.2% over the projected period owing to the growing medical industry globally. The automation segment holds an opportunity of more than USD 450 Million during 2021-2027 owing to the rising adoption of technologically advanced components in the industry.



By Sales Channel

OEM

Aftermarket

The aftermarket segment is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR of about 8% during the projected period owing to its rising usage by manufacturers for distribution of brush motors.



Regional Overview

By region, the global Brush Motor market is divided into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle East & Africa, and South America.



The Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the fastest growth rate of around 8.2% owing to the growing automotive and medical sector in the region. North America region is estimated to generate a revenue of around USD 1,500 million by 2023 owing to the rising adoption of technologically advanced brush motors.



Competitive Landscape

Major players in the global Brush Motor market include ABB, Allied Motion Technologies, AMETEK, ARC Systems, ASMO, Brook Crompton, Danaher Motion, Franklin Electric, Johnson Electric, Maxon motor, OMRON, OMRON Nidec Corporation, Schneider Electric, Siemens, and Other Players. The cumulative market share of the four major players is more than 35%.



AMETEK is developing and producing a wide range of brushed DC electric motors with voltage ratings of 18 – 32 VDC. Common applications include fans / blowers, actuators, pumps, compressor drives, hoists, gun feeders, turret drives, engine starters, power drive units, cargo loading, radars, canopy ejection and environmental cooling. Similarly, Franklin Electric’s motors, pumps, electronica controls, and fuel pumping systems are designed, manufactured, and sold by the Water Systems segment, which accounts for the majority of the company’s sales.



These market players are involved in collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, and new product launches, among other initiatives, to strengthen their market presence. For instance, in January 2022, ABB e-mobility increased investment from 67% to 80% in Chargedot, a Chinese electric vehicle charging provider. With this, the company is set to enhance its market presence in China.



The global Brush Motor market report provides insights on the below pointers:

Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the prominent players

Market Development: The report offers detailed information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets

Market Diversification: Provides in-depth information about untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

Competitive Landscape Assessment: Mergers & acquisitions, certifications, product launches in the global Brush Motor market have been provided in this research report. In addition, the report also emphasizes the SWOT analysis of the leading players.

Product Development & Innovation: The report provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

