Taiwan's Formosa 2 wind farm project adds 12 turbines

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Formosa 2 Offshore Wind Farm project added 12 turbines to the Taiwan Power Corporation (Taipower) network in late June, reports said Thursday (July 21).

Once all 47 turbines off the coast of Miaoli County are completed, the wind farm will provide 376 megawatts of electricity to 380,000 households annually. The project is a joint venture between Japan’s JERA Energy Taiwan Co., Ltd., Macquarie’s Green Investment Group of Australia, and Taiwan’s Swancor Renewable Energy.

Despite difficult weather conditions, work on underwater foundations and cabling was conducted during April and May, followed by the installation of the turbines, CNA reported. Looking at the whole Formosa 2 wind farm, more than half of the underwater work had been completed with one-fourth of the turbines in place.

The Formosa 1 project, which includes 22 turbines, Formosa 2 and Formosa 3 are all part of Taiwan’s plan to produce 20% of its energy from renewables by 2025 when it is scheduled to become a nuclear-free homeland.