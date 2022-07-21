US think tank forms task force promoting ties with Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Global Taiwan Institute (GTI), a Washington, D.C.-based think tank, announced Wednesday (July 20) the establishment of a task force on U.S.-Taiwan relations headed by former U.S. national security advisor, Robert O’Brien.

"Now more than ever there is a need for a comprehensive review of the U.S. relationship with Taiwan,” said O-Brien in a press release. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has underscored the importance of bolstered ties between the two countries to ensure “Taiwan remains a thriving democracy,” he added.

Comprising experts, academics, and policy practitioners, the task force will be responsible for the research of U.S.-Taiwan relations and give advice on methods to strengthen the partnership, according to the statement on the GTI website.

Members include Commissioner of the United States-China Economic and Security Review Commission Carolyn Bartholomew, former Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Strategy and Force Development Elbridge Colby, Former Chief of Staff, Office of the US Trade Representative Jamison Greer, and other ex U.S. officials with expertise in tech diplomacy, trade, and security.