Taiwan reports 24,907 COVID cases, 74 deaths

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced 24,907 local COVID cases on Thursday (July 21), a 7.5% decrease from the previous day.

CECC Spokesman Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) also confirmed 264 imported cases, bringing the country's total case count to 4,362,227. The 74 deaths reported brought the country's total COVID death toll to 8,392.

Local cases

The local cases include 11,239 males, 13,647 females, and 21 cases still under investigation, ranging in age from under 5 to their 90s. New Taipei City reported the most cases with 4,365, followed by 3,115 in Taichung City, 2,677 in Taipei City, 2,520 in Taoyuan City, 2,517 in Kaohsiung City, 2,024 in Tainan City, 1,151 in Changhua County, 759 in Pingtung County, 693 in Hsinchu County, 644 in Miaoli County, 643 in Yunlin County, 594 in Hsinchu City, 543 in Yilan County, 529 in Chiayi County, 452 in Nantou County, 407 in Hualien County, 381 in Keelung City, 326 in Taitung County, 245 in Chiayi City, 168 in Penghu County, 133 in Kinmen County, and 21 in Lienchiang County.

COVID deaths

The 74 deaths announced on Thursday include 43 males and 31 females ranging in age from under 5 to their 90s. All of these individuals were classified as severe cases, 71 had a history of chronic disease, and 41 had not received their third dose of a COVID vaccine. Their dates of diagnosis ranged from May 22 to July 19 and the dates of death were from May 22 to July 18.

Imported cases

The 264 imported cases include 148 males and 116 females ranging in age from under 5 to their 70s. Between July 4-20, 11 arrived from the U.S., four from Canada, three each from Thailand and Germany, two each from Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, and Japan, and one each from Spain, New Zealand, and the U.K. The countries of origin of 234 other cases are still being investigated.

COVID case statistics

Since the pandemic began, Taiwan has carried out 14,411,916 COVID tests, with 10,042,236 coming back negative. Of the 4,362,227 confirmed cases, 17,656 were imported, 4,344,517 were local, 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet," three from a cargo pilot cluster, one is unresolved, and 14 are under investigation.

Up until now, 8,392 individuals have succumbed to the disease. Of the 8,377 deaths from local infections, 1,893 were in New Taipei City, 986 in Taipei City, 815 in Taichung City, 761 in Kaohsiung City, 639 in Taoyuan City, 631 in Tainan City, 484 in Changhua County, 348 in Pingtung County, 244 in Yunlin County, 237 in Nantou County, 198 in Keelung City, 174 in Miaoli County, 171 in Chiayi County, 167 in Yilan County, 144 in Hualien County, 133 in Chiayi City, 130 in Hsinchu County, 115 in Taitung County, 80 in Hsinchu City, 16 in Penghu County, and 11 in Kinmen County. The 15 other deaths were imported cases.