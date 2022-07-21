Taiwan electricity use surpasses 40 GW for first time

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Electricity usage hit a record-high of 40.301 million kilowatts (GW) at 2:23 p.m. on Wednesday (July 20), surpassing the 40-million kilowatt mark for the first time ever, according to Taiwan Power Co. (Taipower).

Taipower said the scorching temperatures, increased electricity demand from industry, and increased air-conditioning use led to the record-high power consumption, according to CNA. The power company said yesterday there was a reserve capacity of 11.35% or 4.58 million kilowatts.

The company also noted that yesterday, solar power generated 4.61 million kilowatts of energy, accounting for 11.4% of the peak load.

Despite the searing heat, Taipower urged citizens to conserve as much energy as possible. The previous power consumption record of 39.266 million kilowatts was set earlier this year on June 22.