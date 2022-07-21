Legislative Speaker You Si-kun urges Taiwan, Czech Republic to jointly safeguard democracy

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Legislative Yuan President You Si-kun (游錫堃) on Tuesday (July 20) delivered a speech in the Czech Senate calling on Taiwan and the Czech Republic to work together in safeguarding freedom and democracy.

You first praised the Czech spirit of anti-authoritarianism and the pursuit of democracy. Although they were oppressed by Nazi Germany and the Soviet Union, they never gave up their pursuit of freedom, CNA cited him as saying.

Now they have become a great democratic country with a developed economy and rich culture, he added.

You said that though Taiwan and the Czech Republic are geographically far apart, Taiwan has always felt that the Czech Republic is like an old friend. The two countries also share the language of democracy and universal values ​​such as freedom, democracy, human rights, and the rule of law, he said.

Taiwan's democratization process is similar to that of the Czech Republic, You pointed out. It has also been under foreign rule and experienced authoritarian oppression, he said.

The legislative speaker praised Czech Senate President Milos Vystrcil for advocating more international participation for Taiwan. His support has led to more Europeans helping Taiwan through concrete actions and brought warmth and strength to the Taiwanese, You said.

In 2020, Vystrcil led a delegation to visit Taiwan and became the first incumbent speaker of a non-diplomatic ally to speak at the Legislative Yuan. You thanked the Czech Senate for supporting Vystrcil's visit to Taiwan and expressed his gratitude to the Czech Republic for donating 30,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines to Taiwan in its hour of need.

The legislative speaker warned that the reach of democracy is shrinking globally, while dictatorships, bullying, and persecution are taking over. The situations in Myanmar, Hong Kong, and Russia's invasion of Ukraine are proof, You said, adding that they serve as reminders for people to follow Vaclav Havel's spirit and persevere to defend freedom, truth, and human dignity.

The legislative speaker called on Taiwan and the Czech Republic to work together to safeguard freedom and democracy. He said he believed that democracy and freedom would eventually prevail.

You is currently leading a legislative delegation to the Czech Republic. Group members include legislators Huang Shih-chieh (黃世杰), Jang Chyi-lu (張其祿), Kung Wen-chi (孔文吉), and Wan Mei-ling (萬美玲).