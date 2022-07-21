Taiwan defense ministry to bolster asymmetric strategy, request larger budget

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The military will continue to develop asymmetric warfare capabilities to improve combat capacity, and strive for budget increases to demonstrate its determination to defend itself, the Ministry of National Defense (MND) said on Wednesday (July 20).

Former U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper suggested at a Ministry of Foreign Affairs press conference on Tuesday that Taiwan should significantly increase its defense budget. He also said both men and women should serve at least one year in Taiwan’s armed forces.

The MND said the nation’s defense budget is prepared by considering factors such as enemy threats, defense operations needs, and government finances and has shown steady growth in recent years, CNA reported.

Esper was leading an Atlantic Council delegation, consisting of former diplomatic adviser to the president of Italy Stefano Stefanini and Atlantic Council Senior Vice President Barry Pavel, to meet with top Taiwan officials, government departments, think tanks, and the business sector. The delegation discussed topics including security and the economy in the Indo-Pacific region as well as Taiwan’s ties with the U.S. and Europe.