US military thinks Pelosi visit to Taiwan 'not a good idea': Biden

Biden also planning to speak with Xi Jinping in the next 10 days

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/07/21 10:39
President Joe Biden speaks to members of the media after exiting Air Force One, Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at Andrews Air Force Base, Md. Biden is retu...

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — President Joe Biden told the press on Wednesday (July 20) that the U.S. military thinks that it's "not a good idea" for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to go through with a reported plan to visit Taiwan in August.

The Financial Times on Tuesday (July 19) cited six sources saying Pelosi will head a delegation that will visit Taiwan in August. Pelosi reportedly had originally planned to visit Taiwan in April, but the trip was canceled at the last minute after she was diagnosed with COVID.

If Pelosi's trip takes place as planned, this would mark the first time a House speaker has visited Taiwan since Newt Gingrich's 1997 meeting with former President Lee Teng-hui (李登輝) in Taipei. However, the report cited two sources as claiming there is dissent within the White House over whether Pelosi's trip to Taiwan is advisable, while another source warned that the trip could end up being canceled.

When asked by the media at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland to comment on Pelosi's trip to Taiwan, Biden said "Well, I think that the military thinks it’s not a good idea right now," reported AP. He then added, "But I don't know what the status of it is."

Biden said he also plans to speak with China's Chairman Xi Jinping (習近平) "in the next 10 days."
