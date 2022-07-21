Taiwan woos birding enthusiasts in UK

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Hundreds expressed interest in embarking on a birdwatching voyage to Taiwan as the country solicited visitors at the Global Birdfair taking place between July 15-21 in Rutland, England.

Taiwan may not be the top choice for bird buffs in the U.S. and Europe, but it boasts one of the best birdwatching experiences in Asia, said Chen Ta-chi (陳達智), a Taiwanese bird guide. Despite its small size, Taiwan has a diverse terrain that allows visitors to conduct birding trips to the seashore and into the mountains — in a single day, CNA quoted him as saying.

Sightings of the black-faced spoonbills are frequent in winter and the critically-endangered Chinese crested terns have been spotted on the outlying Matsu islands, according to the Taiwan Tourism Bureau London Office.

The forest area of Daxueshan in Taichung alone has 29 indigenous avian species, while bird-themed marathons and birding competitions are regularly hosted by the Southwest Coast National Scenic Area and Tungshih Forest District Office, respectively, the office added.

The COVID-19 pandemic has spurred a global craving for outdoor tours that are safe, unique, and sustainable. Located along the migratory routes for birds from East Asia and Oceania, Taiwan has much to offer for bird-watchers, it said.

The booth drew about 350 visitors keen to plan a trip to Taiwan during the three-day event. Easy accessibility to birding sites and safety appeared to be some of the bonus traits appealing to the expo’s visitors, Chen noted.



Taiwan booth at Global Birdfair in England. (CNA photo)



Chinese crested terns. (Matsu National Scenic Area Administration photo)



Black-faced spoonbills. (Tourism Bureau photos)