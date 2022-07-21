Danone launches campaign to inspire healthier nutrition choices on Shopee

Shoppers can enjoy highlights of Danone x Shopee Brand of the Day on Shopee Mall including Top Spender prize, Giveaways and Livestream, on July 26, 2022

BANGKOK, THAILAND

July 2022 - Danone

, a leading multi-local food and beverage company building on health-focused and fast-growing categories, and Shopee, a leading e-commerce platform in Southeast Asia and Taiwan, is launching Danone x Shopee Brand of the Day under the concept “Let Wellness Take Flight” campaign on Shopee Mall allowing consumers in the region to shop from Danone’s full product portfolio for the whole family.

Happening on July 26, 2022, the campaign will include products from Danone brands such as Hi-Q, Dumex, Protinex and Alpro. In line with the trend of consumers going online to purchase health products, the campaign is themed “Let Wellness Take Flight” to support families in pursuing their journey towards healthier lifestyles, by making

better nutrition choices and discovering products that support their health and nutrition needs. This is in line with Danone’s mission to bring health through food to as many people as possible. Through this campaign, Danone hopes to support consumers across all stages of life in leading better and healthier lives, through Danone’s portfolio of nutritious and scientifically-backed products.

In addition, Danone is also committed to operating in an efficient, responsible, and inclusive manner, in line with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of the United Nations. In March 2021, Danone Thailand became

the first B Corp certified company in Thailand. B Corps are companies that voluntarily meet the highest standards for social and environmental performance.

Deborah Chong, Global Head of eCommerce, Danone

, said, “We have witnessed an incredible growth for our online business, including a 105% increase in

growth across Southeast Asia during the Shopee 12.12 Birthday Sale last year. With more consumers turning to e-commerce platforms like Shopee to seek convenient and reliable product options, we believe this collaboration will further scale our presence in the region. Prioritizing consumers’ health is crucial for us and we believe this regional campaign lets us show our care and appreciation for our customers by providing convenient access to products that support their health and nutrition needs.”

Danish Rahman, General Manager, Danone Thailand,

added, “I am very excited and proud to represent Danone Thailand as a partner with Shopee to fulfill our mission of bringing health through food to as many people as possible. We believe that our portfolio can cater to the specific nutrition needs of all consumers and encourage the consumption of essential macro and micronutrients for a well-balanced, healthy diet.

And partnering with Shopee will help bringing the benefits of our products to reach the greatest number of consumers

.

Please have a joyful shopping journey and check out our products

on the Super Brand Day in Shopee Mall under the “Let Wellness Take Flight” theme”.

Pavan Challa, Director, Regional Brand Partnerships at

Shopee,

shared, "As the leading e-commerce platform in Southeast Asia and Taiwan, Shopee is committed to offering the best product variety and value for shoppers. We share Danone's belief in empowering consumers to lead healthier lives through access to quality food and nutrition, and we are proud to partner with them for Regional Super Brand Day 2022. Together, we hope to bring quality products to shoppers at great value.”

On July 26, 2022, shoppers can look forward to a host of exclusive deals and more privileges when pay with ShopeePay, including:

Attractive Gifts with Purchase Shoppers who make eligible purchases will be able to choose from a selection of gifts, suitable for different users from Danone’s products.

Exclusive Top Spender Prizes Get the chance to win grand prizes such as electric ride-on sports cars for kids, gold necklace and Lenovo earphones.

Earn loyalty points with Brand Membership Special for Hi-Q 1Plus Official Store - get 500 points automatically for new members registered on 26 July. Earn 1 point for every 10 baht purchase of any Hi-Q milk powder or UHT stage 3 or 4 products. Collect points and redeem for fun gifts.

For more information about the Danone Brand Day, please visit

Download the Shopee app for free on the App Store or Google Play Store.



Terms and conditions applied

Terms and conditions applied

Terms and conditions applied





Media OutReach - 21

About Danone

Danone is a leading multi-local food and beverage company building on health-focused and fast-growing categories in 3 businesses: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based products, Waters and Specialized Nutrition. With its ‘One Planet. One Health’ frame of action, which considers the health of people and the planet as intimately interconnected, Danone aims to inspire healthier and more sustainable eating and drinking practices. To accelerate this food revolution and create superior, sustainable, and profitable value for all its stakeholders, Danone has defined nine 2030 Goals, and paved the way as the first listed company to adopt the “Enterprise à Mission” status in France. With a purpose to bring health through food to as many people as possible, and corresponding social, societal and environmental objectives set out in its articles of association, Danone is committed to operating in an efficient, responsible and inclusive manner, in line with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of the United Nations. By 2025, Danone aims to become one of the first multinational companies to obtain B Corp™ certification. With more than 100,000 employees, and products sold in over 120 markets, Danone generated €23.6 billion in sales in 2020. Danone’s portfolio includes leading international brands (Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Danette, Danio, Danonino, Evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, among others) as well as strong local and regional brands (including Dumex, Protinex, AQUA, Blédina, Bonafont, Cow & Gate, Horizon Organic, Mizone, Oikos, Prostokvashino, Silk, Vega).



About Shopee

Shopee is the leading e-commerce platform in Southeast Asia & Taiwan. Shopee promotes an inclusive and sustainable digital ecosystem by enabling businesses to digitalise and grow their online presence, helping more people access and benefit from digital services, and uplifting local communities.



Shopee offers an easy, secure, and engaging experience that is enjoyed by millions of people daily. Shopee is also a key contributor to the region’s digital economy with a firm commitment to helping homegrown brands and entrepreneurs succeed in e-commerce.



Shopee is part of Sea Limited (NYSE: SE), a leading global consumer internet company. Sea’s mission is to better the lives of consumers and small businesses with technology through its three core businesses: Shopee, Garena and SeaMoney.



About Shopee Mall

Shopee Mall is the region’s leading online mall offering one-stop access to a wide range of international and local brands and retailers. Shoppers can enjoy three guarantees delivered by Shopee Mall -- 100% authentic products, free returns and free shipping. With always-on deals, entertainment and a robust loyalty programme, Shopee Mall offers an unparalleled online shopping experience and best value all year round.

