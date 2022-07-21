Brake problem on Taipei MRT Blue Line train causes delays

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A braking malfunction early Thursday morning (July 21) caused massive delays on the Taipei MRT Blue Line (Bannan Line).

At 7:03 a.m., there was a problem with the braking system on a Blue Line train with passengers reporting a burning smell, according to the Taipei Rapid Transit Corporation (TRTC). The incident caused subsequent trains on the Blue Line to intermittently start and stop, and digital displays announced that "the system is abnormal, trains are delayed, and the schedule is being continuously adjusted. Apologies for the inconvenience."

TRTC said passengers started to notice a burning smell after the train departed from Jianzicui on its way to Nangang Exhibition Center. In accordance with standard operating procedure, about 1,000 passengers were asked to step off the train and wait for the next train, leading to a delay of about three minutes and disruptions for many passengers on subsequent trains, reported SET News.

After a preliminary investigation, the corporation stated that the incident appeared to have been caused by a brake problem. Information on the incident will be submitted to the manufacturer for a more detailed investigation.

At the time of publication, the abnormality had been addressed and the timing between trains was being adjusted. During this process, the trains' broadcasting systems, MRT website, and the Metro Taipei app will provide updates on the situation.