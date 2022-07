Wednesday At Country Time Club Palermo, Italy Purse: €203,024 Surface: Red clay PALERMO, ITALY (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Palermo Ladies Open at Country Time Club (seedings in parentheses): Women's Doubles Round of 16

Jessy Rompies, Indonesia, and Olivia Tjandramulia, Australia, def. Nuria Parrizas Diaz, Spain, and Nadia Podoroska, Argentina, 7-5, 6-2.