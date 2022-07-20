Sri Lanka: Can the new president bring stability to the country?

The unprecedented political and economic crisis in Sri Lanka in the past few months culminated in the resignation of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa with Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe stepping in as the acting president. With protesters demanding that a new president be elected as soon as possible, the Sri Lankan parliament on July 20 assembled to vote through a secret ballot.

The three presidential candidates were the current Prime Minister and Acting President Ranil Wickremesinghe, opposition-backed Dullas Alahapperuma of Mahinda Rajapaksa's Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna party and Anura Kumara Dissanayake, leader of the leftist People's Liberation Front.

Ranil Wickremesinghe has been elected as the new president of Sri Lanka, after he received 134 of the 219 valid votes, while Dullas Allahaperuma received 82 votes and Anura Kumara Dissanayake received 3 votes. The newly-elected president will hold office for the balance of Rajapaksa's term, until November 2024.

Widely unpopular presidencies

The protest movement, or the "Aragalaya," has been challenging the legitimacy and credibility of the government led by Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Ranil Wickremesinghe. Thousands of protesters in Sri Lanka had been demanding for months that both Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Ranil Wickremesinghe should step down from the posts of president and prime minister respectively.

Even as the election results have been announced, protests are still happening. "Ranil might have gotten the support of 134 members of parliament and has become the newly-elected president, but is yet to get the support of the public," said Bhavani Fonsenka, a constitutional and human rights lawyer. Forenska is also a senior researcher at the Center for Policy Alternatives. "Protests are still ongoing. These protesters want Ranil to go home and they will not be pacified. He is a deeply unpopular president," she said.

Even though there is an opinion that he can take on the challenges that are facing the country, he is still widely seen as a staunch supporter of the Rajapaksas who works in the interest of the Rajapaksas rather than in the interest of the people.

"In our analysis in the last weeks in both social media and mainstream Sinhala media, there has been widespread delegitimization of Ranil Wickremesinghe, that he will not be able to uphold democracy amid public dissent," said Deepanjalie Abeywardana, who leads the Colombo-based think tank Verité Research.

"There is also criticism of him using emergency regulations and curfews. There is a general opinion that he is repressive, untrustworthy, crafty and power hogging in nature. While there are negative portrayals and delegitimization, there are favorable perceptions as well, but this does not have that much traction as the negative ones."

There is currently huge dissatisfaction among the people and there will likely be more protests in the coming days.

A 'self-serving' exercise

"Ranil is a person who lost the general elections and came to parliament through the national list. He does not have the mandate of the people. This is seen as a self-serving exercise as he is seen as a proxy extension of the Rajapaksas. His very presidency will exacerbate the instability in the country," said Ambika Satkunanathan, human rights advocate and former commissioner of the Human Rights Commission of Sri Lanka.

"People are demanding that elections take place. In their eyes, the parliament itself does not have any legitimacy. The public have lost trust in democratic processes. In order to re-establish trust, and end the hold over the parliament the Rajapaksas have, the only option is to go for elections. But it is doubtful that elections will happen now. It is an uphill battle against the Rajapaksas," she added.

The dysfunctional structure of Sri Lanka's parliament is also a cause for concern. The protesters are demanding that the executive powers of the president be abolished. But in the current scenario, it is unlikely to happen.

"Ranil Wickremesinghe is someone who has held high offices without winning a seat in the parliament. Patronage, nepotism and corruption are rampant. But he is uncaring of public opinion. When you are uncaring of public opinion, your decisions will not be for the people. It will be based on what serves him and his allies, the Rajapaksas," said Satkunanathan.

Doubts over success of reforms

The road ahead for the newly-elected president is not easy, and the first task in front of him is to form a government, a cabinet and appoint a prime minister. "Political stability is extremely important to take steps towards resolving the current economic crisis in the island nation," said human rights lawyer Fonsenka. "Before the elections, Ranil said that he will bring in reforms. But it remains to be seen whether he will deliver," she added.

Many reforms need to be put forth to deal with the current economic crisis. In the current climate of a politically fragmented parliament, it is yet to be seen whether the reforms proposed by the newly-elected president will gain support.

"Ranil might have gotten the support of 134 members of parliament in today's vote. But that does not mean that they will vote for his proposed reforms. He will have to rely on Rajapaksa's Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna party," said Fonsenka.

There is also an expectation that Wickremesinghe must communicate with the people what his plans for economic recovery are. The island nation is in a deep economic crisis and an agreement is yet to be reached with the IMF regarding a bailout. The political class of Sri Lanka faces daunting tasks ahead as they will have to take steps to mitigate the economic crisis, pacify protesters and win public support. "The next few days are critical in these uncertain times," Fonsenka underlined.

