All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|64
|28
|.696
|_
|_
|5-5
|W-2
|37-12
|27-16
|Tampa Bay
|51
|41
|.554
|13
|+1½
|6-4
|W-1
|31-18
|20-23
|Toronto
|50
|43
|.538
|14½
|_
|5-5
|W-3
|30-19
|20-24
|Boston
|48
|45
|.516
|16½
|2
|3-7
|L-2
|23-20
|25-25
|Baltimore
|46
|46
|.500
|18
|3½
|8-2
|L-1
|25-17
|21-29
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Minnesota
|50
|44
|.532
|_
|_
|3-7
|L-1
|27-22
|23-22
|Cleveland
|46
|44
|.511
|2
|2½
|6-4
|W-3
|25-19
|21-25
|Chicago
|46
|46
|.500
|3
|3½
|7-3
|W-1
|19-25
|27-21
|Detroit
|37
|55
|.402
|12
|12½
|2-8
|L-4
|23-24
|14-31
|Kansas City
|36
|56
|.391
|13
|13½
|5-5
|L-3
|19-27
|17-29
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Houston
|59
|32
|.648
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-1
|28-14
|31-18
|Seattle
|51
|42
|.548
|9
|+1
|10-0
|W-14
|24-20
|27-22
|Texas
|41
|49
|.456
|17½
|7½
|4-6
|L-4
|21-26
|20-23
|Los Angeles
|39
|53
|.424
|20½
|10½
|2-8
|L-3
|22-27
|17-26
|Oakland
|32
|61
|.344
|28
|18
|4-6
|W-1
|11-31
|21-30
___
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|58
|35
|.624
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-1
|28-15
|30-20
|Atlanta
|56
|38
|.596
|2½
|+6
|7-3
|L-1
|31-20
|25-18
|Philadelphia
|49
|43
|.533
|8½
|_
|6-4
|W-3
|24-21
|25-22
|Miami
|43
|48
|.473
|14
|5½
|4-6
|L-3
|22-22
|21-26
|Washington
|31
|63
|.330
|27½
|19
|1-9
|W-1
|15-36
|16-27
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Milwaukee
|50
|43
|.538
|_
|_
|3-7
|L-3
|21-19
|29-24
|St. Louis
|50
|44
|.532
|½
|_
|6-4
|W-2
|29-20
|21-24
|Pittsburgh
|39
|54
|.419
|11
|10½
|5-5
|W-1
|20-23
|19-31
|Chicago
|35
|57
|.380
|14½
|14
|1-9
|W-1
|18-32
|17-25
|Cincinnati
|34
|57
|.374
|15
|14½
|6-4
|L-2
|18-28
|16-29
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|60
|30
|.667
|_
|_
|9-1
|W-4
|30-13
|30-17
|San Diego
|52
|42
|.553
|10
|+2
|4-6
|L-1
|25-21
|27-21
|San Francisco
|48
|43
|.527
|12½
|½
|7-3
|W-3
|26-22
|22-21
|Colorado
|43
|50
|.462
|18½
|6½
|7-3
|L-1
|28-23
|15-27
|Arizona
|40
|52
|.435
|21
|9
|3-7
|W-1
|22-26
|18-26
___
All-Star Game: NL vs AL at Los Angeles, 8 p.m.
No games scheduled
N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at Houston (TBD), 1:10 p.m., 1st game
Texas (Gray 6-4) at Miami (López 6-4), 1:10 p.m.
Detroit (Skubal 6-8) at Oakland (Logue 3-4), 3:37 p.m., 1st game
N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at Houston (TBD), 6:40 p.m., 2nd game
Detroit (Hill 1-1) at Oakland (Montas 3-9), 7:07 p.m., 2nd game
N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Toronto at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Texas at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Houston at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
San Francisco (TBD) at L.A. Dodgers (TBD), 10:09 p.m.
St. Louis at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Miami at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
San Diego at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Colorado at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Washington at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.