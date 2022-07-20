Alexa
Hot spring attraction in Taipei's Beito reopens after revamp

Beitou Thermal Valley is one of the only two acid green sulfur hot springs in the world

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/07/20 21:09
(Taipei Water Department photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The entire Beitou Thermal Valley reopened on Wednesday (July 20) after the completion of a landscaping revamp project that took more than a year.

The Taipei Water Department said in a press release Tuesday that the landscaping revamp includes the reconstruction of the around-the-lake path, installation of hot spring experience facilities, and inclined design benches.

Beitou Thermal Valley, also called “Hell Valley,” has an area of 3,500 square meters and is one of the natural hot spring pools in the Datun volcanic group with the highest temperatures, which range from 65 to 80 degrees Celsius. Beitou Thermal Valley is one of the only two acid sulfate chloride (green sulfur) hot springs in the world, and is one of the hot spring sources in Beitou, the release said.

Shrouded in sulfur mist all year round, the dreamy landscape has made Beitou Thermal Valley a popular tourist attraction. The park is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Tuesday to Sunday.

