EU urges countries to reduce gas demand by 15% amid threat of Russian cuts

The European Commission published emergency plans on Wednesday to immediately reduce gas demand in the EU, as Europe aims to avoid a shortage of gas during the winter amid fears of Russia cutting off deliveries.

In unveiling the proposal, EU Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said that Russia was "using energy as a weapon."

"In any event, whether it's a partial, major cut-off of Russian gas or a total cut-off of Russian gas, Europe needs to be ready," she said.

Von der Leyen added that Russia fully cutting off gas flows to Europe is "a likely scenario."

"We have to be proactive. We have to prepare for a potential full disruption of Russian gas. That's what we've seen in the past," von der Leyen said.

"We are preparing for the worst, and hoping for the best," she added.

What is in the EU gas proposal?

The emergency plan proposes that member states to engage in voluntary measures to reduce consumption.

All EU member states are asked to reduce gas demand by 15% between August and April. The proposal also allows Brussels the ability to trigger an emergency alert that requires mandatory gas demand reduction throughout the bloc.

"This is a signal to all public bodies, consumers, households, owners of public buildings, power suppliers and that they must now take extraordinary and rapid measures to save gas," the proposal said.

EU countries are largely responsible for their own energy policies. The emergency plan proposal would need member states' approval before being put in place.

European countries depend on gas both for power and heating, and a colder winter threatens a dire situation later in the year if Russia further restricts supplies because of the EU's continued support for Ukraine.

European governments are also closely monitoring if Russian gas flows through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline through Germany will restart as planned on Thursday after a scheduled maintenance period.

Why is the EU unveiling this plan now?

As Russia's Gazprom has halted deliveries to some member states, EU officials warned that further cuts are to be expected.

According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), the efforts to diversify energy sources and lessen dependency on Russia by the EU had not amounted to enough guaranteed supply to avoid reducing energy consumption during winter.

This was likely one of the reasons for the emergency plan being proposed, as it calls for an immediate reduction in the consumption of gas to ensure reserves are filled in time.

In 2021, 40% of the EU’s gas was imported from Russia.

What does this mean for industries and private consumers?

European governments have also been advised to launch financial incentives for companies to reduce gas consumption.

Auctions or tenders could also be used, compensating large consumers for using less gas. Private households are being nudged to save energy by not utilizing heating or cooling as much.

In case of an acute energy shortage, governments will need to make a decision on which industries to shut down and in what order.

All 27 member states are asked to deliver national emergency plans with specific demand reduction measures to the EU by September after consulting with their immediate neighbors.

