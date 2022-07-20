Alexa
Man drowned after rescuing daughters in eastern Taiwan

There have been 10 water rescue incidents in the county since the beginning of this year, resulting in seven deaths

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/07/20 19:48
(Hualien County Fire Department photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A man drowned on Tuesday (July 19) after going into a river in Hualien County to save his two daughters who had fallen into deep water.

According to police investigation, a 43-year-old man surnamed Chang (張), who lived in Taoyuan, and seven members of his family went to cool off in the Shapodang River (砂婆礑溪) in Xiulin Township, Hualien County around 11 a.m. on Tuesday, CNA reported.

Around 1 p.m., when Chang found that his two daughters, one eleven years old and the other 8, had accidentally fallen into deep water and were bobbing up and down, he immediately went into water to rescue them. Even though the father successfully got his daughters out of danger, he drowned.

The Hualien County Fire Department said that it received a report about the water rescue situation and immediately dispatched rescue personnel. When they arrived, the victim had been pulled up to the bank, and they immediately performed CPR on him and transported him to Hualien Tzu Chi Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased at 2:51 p.m.

There have been 10 water rescue incidents in the county since the beginning of this year, resulting in seven deaths, the department added, per CNA.
Hualien County
water rescue incidents
Shapodang River
drowning incidents

