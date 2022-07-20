Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

National Taiwan University launches probe into alleged plagiarism by DPP candidate

Investigation to be completed within 2 months

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/07/20 19:45
NTU has formed a committee to look at the plagiarism allegations against Taoyuan City mayoral candidate Lin Chih-chien. 

NTU has formed a committee to look at the plagiarism allegations against Taoyuan City mayoral candidate Lin Chih-chien.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — National Taiwan University (NTU) said Wednesday (July 20) it had formed a special committee to investigate the plagiarism allegations against Taoyuan City mayoral candidate Lin Chih-chien (林智堅).

After Lin resigned his position as mayor of Hsinchu City to accept the Democratic Progressive Party nomination for Taoyuan City in the Nov. 26 elections, accusations surfaced that he plagiarized text and data for two theses, including a master’s thesis written for NTU’s Graduate Institute of National Development.

Lin, 47, has denied the allegations, adding he would take legal action against the Kuomintang (KMT) politicians who publicized the thesis story. However, NTU President Kuan Chung-ming (管中閔) announced last week the college would investigate the plagiarism charges.

According to university rules, the investigation should produce results within two months, while those persons involved will have the right to put their case to the committee. All meetings will be confidential, with sessions closed to the public and the media, CNA reported.

The names of the review committee members will also remain secret, though in the end at least two thirds must attend the final meeting, and any confirmation of plagiarism must receive the support of at least two thirds of those present.

Even if there is no such majority, the committee can still announce measures which stop short of a requirement to scrap the master’s degree and demand the return of the official degree document, the report said.
Lin Chih-chien
plagiarism
National Taiwan University
NTU
master's thesis
master's degree
investigation
November 26 elections

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan health minister attends final Cabinet meeting before Taipei mayoral campaign
Taiwan health minister attends final Cabinet meeting before Taipei mayoral campaign
2022/07/14 14:16
National Taiwan University president promises thorough plagiarism probe
National Taiwan University president promises thorough plagiarism probe
2022/07/13 15:18
Taiwan university contributes to global public health via Malawi initiative
Taiwan university contributes to global public health via Malawi initiative
2022/07/13 12:25
Guatemalan embassy in Taiwan gifts artwork to children's hospital
Guatemalan embassy in Taiwan gifts artwork to children's hospital
2022/07/12 16:40
Taiwan president meets ex-transportation minister about New Taipei election
Taiwan president meets ex-transportation minister about New Taipei election
2022/07/08 20:18