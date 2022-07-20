Taiwan boosts human rights practices for foreign fishermen

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan is working to provide foreign fishing crew with better living conditions through improved infrastructure in a bid to advance human rights.

A total of 29 shower facilities, with three more on the way, have been established at fishing ports nationwide. Hot water is available at the facilities, a thoughtful measure for migrant workers who stay at sea for a considerable span of time.

Given that most of the laborers hail from Indonesia, a country with the largest Muslim population, prayer rooms have also been installed at 14 places to meet their spiritual needs.

Information on the amenities, as well as shops and clinics at fishing harbors, can be found on the Taiwan Foreign Crew Interactive Service Platform, available in Chinese, English, Vietnamese, Indonesian, and Filipino. The website also provides details on registered fishing vessels to ensure transparency, according to the Fisheries Agency.

This is part of the initiative to address labor abuse in the fishing industry through the cooperation of the government, NGOs, and fishermen’s associations. As of June, there were 6,895 migrant fishing workers in Taiwan, hired by businesses in Yilan, New Taipei, Penghu, Pingtung, and Kaohsiung, per CNA.



Facilities at fishing harbors. (Facebook, Fisheries Agency photos)