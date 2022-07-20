Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan premier emphasizes continuous defense improvements

Former Pentagon chief Mark Esper called for 1-year military service for men and women

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/07/20 18:32
Former U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper at a news conference in Taipei Tuesday. 

Former U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper at a news conference in Taipei Tuesday.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Responding to former United States Defense Secretary Mark Esper’s suggestion to let men and women serve at least one year in the Armed Forces, Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) Wednesday (July 20) emphasized that the government had been continuously improving Taiwan’s defenses.

During his visit to Taiwan, the former Trump administration official called on the U.S. to abandon its “strategic ambiguity” about an eventual Chinese attack. However, he also said Taiwan should raise its defense budget and expand military service to include men and women for at least one year.

The equipment and the training of the Armed Forces had not stopped improving since President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) took office in 2016, Su told reporters. The nation’s defense and the protection of stability and peace in the region had also remained top priorities for the government, he added, according to a CNA report.
Mark Esper
Pentagon
military service
conscription
Su Tseng-chang
defense affairs

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan Strait peace an international issue
Taiwan Strait peace an international issue
2022/07/20 11:19
Ex-Defense Secretary Esper wants US to abandon strategic ambiguity on Taiwan
Ex-Defense Secretary Esper wants US to abandon strategic ambiguity on Taiwan
2022/07/19 16:59
Former US secretary of defense-led delegation arrives in Taiwan
Former US secretary of defense-led delegation arrives in Taiwan
2022/07/18 10:12
Taiwan health minister attends final Cabinet meeting before Taipei mayoral campaign
Taiwan health minister attends final Cabinet meeting before Taipei mayoral campaign
2022/07/14 14:16
Taiwan premier discusses bilateral ties with Czech representative
Taiwan premier discusses bilateral ties with Czech representative
2022/07/12 11:57