Taiwan premier emphasizes continuous defense improvements

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Responding to former United States Defense Secretary Mark Esper’s suggestion to let men and women serve at least one year in the Armed Forces, Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) Wednesday (July 20) emphasized that the government had been continuously improving Taiwan’s defenses.

During his visit to Taiwan, the former Trump administration official called on the U.S. to abandon its “strategic ambiguity” about an eventual Chinese attack. However, he also said Taiwan should raise its defense budget and expand military service to include men and women for at least one year.

The equipment and the training of the Armed Forces had not stopped improving since President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) took office in 2016, Su told reporters. The nation’s defense and the protection of stability and peace in the region had also remained top priorities for the government, he added, according to a CNA report.