European Parliament VP calls on China to avoid changing Taiwan Strait status quo

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — China should not take unilateral actions to change the status quo in the Taiwan Strait, Nicola Beer, a vice president of the European Parliament, said on Wednesday (July 20.)

During a meeting with Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), Beer said Europe would continue to maintain peace and stability, and oppose any attempt to change the status quo in the Taiwan Strait. She said Europe is eager to have friendly relations with China, but there is a “deep and serious concern about China moving in a direction that could unilaterally alter the status quo.”

She said that unilaterally altering the status quo, regardless of any reason, must never happen. Only the people of Taiwan can decide Taiwan's own future, she said.

The vice president called on China to “refrain from its threatening gestures,” and instead, “take an active and constructive part in maintaining and securing the current status quo based on neutral and respectful dialogue.”

Beer said she believes like-minded democracies should face up to Taiwan's demands. She pointed out that the direction of the European Parliament’s Taiwan policies is to deepen, consolidate, and diversify its relations with the East Asian nation.

Europe and Taiwan are very compatible, and have like-minded societies and shared values and goals, she said, adding that bilateral ties will continue to develop on this basis.

Tsai praised Beer as a good friend of Taiwan who has long spoken up for Taiwan in the European Parliament. The president said she has supported Taiwan’s international participation and “attaches great importance to peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait.”

Tsai pointed out that since January 2021, the European Parliament has passed 20 Taiwan-friendly resolutions, for which she extended her heartfelt gratitude.

The president said that given Taiwan’s position on the front line in defending democracy against the expansion of authoritarianism, the nation is willing and able to share its experiences with the world in order to strengthen cooperation with fellow democracies and “create a resilient democratic alliance.”

Beer is currently leading a delegation in Taiwan, meeting with top government officials. The group is scheduled to depart on July 21.