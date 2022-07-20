Taiwan announces more details on 'strolling,' scooter mask rules

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Wednesday (July 20) provided more clarification on the new mask regulations.

During a press conference that afternoon, CECC head Victor Wang (王必勝) emphasized that under the circumstances when a mask can be taken off, the public should still keep a mask on hand and if they experience suspected symptoms of COVID or are unable to maintain a proper social distance from strangers, they should put the mask back on.

Wang then addressed a question from the previous day as to when it is necessary to wear a mask while "strolling." He said that for example, if a person is strolling or exercising along an open area of a riverside park, there is no need to wear a mask.

However, he said that if a person goes inside a department store, it is very difficult for them to maintain the proper social distance from strangers. Therefore, in such a situation, Wang said that the public should wear masks.

A member of the media then asked if a scooter rider can take off their mask when carrying a member of their family who does not live with them. Wang said that family members riding the same scooter can only take off their masks if they live in the same residence, otherwise, they must wear masks.

When asked how authorities would enforce this rule, Wang praised the public for generally following instructions and said "persuasion" would be the preferred method.

As to whether the new regulation on taking off a mask when "strolling" in an open space applies indoors and outdoors, Wang said that it applies both indoors and outdoors.

A reporter then asked if whether rushing to catch the MRT is considered exercise and therefore a situation when a mask can be taken off. Wang said that it is very difficult to define exercise, but he said that the key is whether a person can maintain a proper social distance from strangers.

Wang explained that if a person cannot maintain a strict social distance from strangers, they should wear a mask, while if they can establish such a distance, they can remove their mask.