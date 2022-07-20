‘The game has not started yet,’ says potential Taipei mayoral candidate

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taipei Deputy Mayor Huang Shan-shan (黃珊珊), widely expected to run in the year-end mayoral race, on Tuesday (July 19) shrugged off suggestions that she does not stand a chance faced with two strong rivals from opposing camps.

The election is already set to be a cut-throat battle with the participation of former health minister Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and Legislator Wayne Chiang (蔣萬安) of the Kuomintang (KMT), a rising star in the main opposition party. Traditionally, Taiwan’s politics is dominated by the green (DPP) and the blue (KMT) forces.

Huang, a politician of the waning People First Party but with solid backing from the incumbent, Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲), said in a Facebook post that “the days when the will of political parties reigned were over.” She was referring to the recent noise about her possibly losing out to the two candidates over the tactical voting mindset, which denotes voting for a less preferred candidate to avoid an undesirable outcome.

Democracy is about selecting wise and capable people rather than playing with strategic voting, she noted. The wisdom of Taipei citizens should not be underestimated, she added, believing that voters will make the right choice and not be swayed simply by political colors.

Huang, who has yet to announce her bid for the mayoralty, noted she is currently occupied with city affairs, pertaining to a stimulus measure and the city expo in August. “Fulfilling your duty is the best preparation for what lies ahead,” she said.