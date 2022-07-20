Alexa
Annual wargames focus on defense of north Taiwan river estuary

Army practices blockade of Tamsui River with M3 amphibious rigs, oil barrels, explosives

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/07/20 14:45
An M3 amphibious rig on display at a military base in Hukou, Hsinchu County.

An M3 amphibious rig on display at a military base in Hukou, Hsinchu County. (Wikimedia Commons photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — M3 amphibious rigs closed off parts of the estuary of the Tamsui River north of Taipei City Wednesday (July 20) in preparation for next week’s Han Kuang 38 wargames.

The area, which includes the Port of Taipei in Bali, New Taipei City, and the popular tourist destination of Tamsui, has been repeatedly mentioned as a possible starting point for a Chinese invasion of Taiwan due to its proximity to the capital, just 22 kilometers away. Ahead of the July 25-29 edition of the annual drills, a simulated table-top version of related exercises was already conducted May 16-20, CNA reported.

An Army unit practiced with three M3 floating bridges, oil barrels, and explosives on Wednesday morning, simulating a blockade of the river to prevent an approach by Chinese landing vessels. In such an event, the Navy would send speedboats to lay mines in the area surrounding the estuary and the Port of Taipei, while the Army would use the M3 to establish blockades on the river.

If the strategy is not a complete success, the military would also consider blowing up the Guandu Bridge across the Tamsui River 8 kilometers upstream, according to the report. Indigenous Defense Fighter jets, AH-64E Apache attack helicopters, and “Clouded Leopard” armored vehicles would then launch simultaneous attacks against the invaders, trying to stop them from moving further inland toward the center of Taipei.
