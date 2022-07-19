Alexa
Baseball Glance

By Associated Press
2022/07/19 22:02
All Times EDT

East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 64 28 .696 _
Tampa Bay 51 41 .554 13
Toronto 50 43 .538 14½
Boston 48 45 .516 16½
Baltimore 46 46 .500 18
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 50 44 .532 _
Cleveland 46 44 .511 2
Chicago 46 46 .500 3
Detroit 37 55 .402 12
Kansas City 36 56 .391 13
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 59 32 .648 _
Seattle 51 42 .548 9
Texas 41 49 .456 17½
Los Angeles 39 53 .424 20½
Oakland 32 61 .344 28

___

East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 58 35 .624 _
Atlanta 56 38 .596
Philadelphia 49 43 .533
Miami 43 48 .473 14
Washington 31 63 .330 27½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 50 43 .538 _
St. Louis 50 44 .532 ½
Pittsburgh 39 54 .419 11
Chicago 35 57 .380 14½
Cincinnati 34 57 .374 15
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 60 30 .667 _
San Diego 52 42 .553 10
San Francisco 48 43 .527 12½
Colorado 43 50 .462 18½
Arizona 40 52 .435 21

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

All-Star Game: NL vs AL at Los Angeles, 8 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

No games scheduled

Thursday's Games

N.Y. Yankees at Houston, 1:10 p.m., 1st game

Texas at Miami, 1:10 p.m.

Detroit at Oakland, 3:37 p.m., 1st game

N.Y. Yankees at Houston, 6:40 p.m., 2nd game

Detroit at Oakland, 7:07 p.m., 2nd game

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

All-Star Game: NL vs AL at Los Angeles, 8 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

No games scheduled

Thursday's Games

Texas at Miami, 1:10 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 10:09 p.m.