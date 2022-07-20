Knee Implants Market Detailed of Current Industry Figures with Forecasts Growth

According to Report Ocean report, the global Knee Implants market, valued at USD 10.26 billion in the year 2021 is projected to display robust growth during the forecast period 2022 2027. Diabetes, obesity, knee disorders such as osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis and joint pains along with confluence with sedentary lifestyles are some of the factors known to increase the chances of developing knee disease which then requires knee implants or surgeries.

An increase in the prevalence of these ailments and lifestyle choices among the masses, coupled with the rising geriatric population, represents one of the key factors driving the market growth. Furthermore, the leading pharmaceutical companies are focusing on the development of a new and innovative product that comes with robot-assisted surgeries that is likely to cater to a large section of the population through customized implants and provide a long-lasting improvement in their knee functionality. This is likely to propel the market for knee implants in the forecast period globally.

Moreover, the outbreak of COVID-19 led to widespread surgical restrictions and cancellation of implant procedures which resulted in monumental revenue losses for the orthopaedic and medical device companies. However, the market for knee replacement has started recovering and began working rapidly in order to cater to the backlog of postponed surgeries. Therefore, in the coming years, it is estimated that the market for knee replacement will recover rapidly after the resumption of surgical procedures.

The companies analysed in the report include Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., Smith & Nephew Plc., Stryker, Johnson & Johnson (DePuy Synthes), MicroPort Scientific Corporation, Medacta International, Globus Medical, Inc., Conformis, Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Medartis Holding AG.

The report presents the analysis of the Knee Implants market for the historical period of 2017-2021 and the forecast period of 2022-2027.

Key Target Audience

Knee Replacement Companies

Healthcare Devices Companies

Consulting and Advisory Firms

Government and Policy Makers

Regulatory Authorities

Scope of the Report

The report analyses the Knee Implants Market by Value (USD Million)

The report analyses the Knee Implants Market by Type (Total Replacement, Partial Replacement, Revision Replacement)

The report analyses the Knee Implants Market by Material (Metal Alloys, Ceramics, Plastics)

The report analyses the Knee Implants Market by Fixation Approach (Cemented, Cementless, Hybrid)

The Global Knee Implants Market has been analysed By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, LAMEA).

The Global Knee Implants Market has been analysed By Country (United States, Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, France, Spain, China, Japan, India, Australia).

The attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, by Type, by Material and By Fixation Approach.

Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development.

Table of Content:

Market Definition and Overview

Research Method and Logic

Market Competition Analysis

Product and Service Analysis

Strategies for Company to Deal with the Impact of COVID-19

Market Segment by Type, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Segment by Application, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market by by Region, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Dynamic Analysis and Development Suggestions

Key Questions Answered in the Market Report

Which Manufacturing Technology is used for Market? What Developments Are Going on in That Technology?

Which Trends Are Causing These Developments? Who Are the Global Key Players in This Market?

What are Their Company Profile, Their Product Information, and Contact Information?

What Was Global Status of Market? What Was Capacity, Production Value, Cost and PROFIT of Market?

What Is Current Market Status of market Industry? What’s Market Competition in This Industry, Both Company, and Country Wise?

What’s Market Analysis of Market by Taking Applications and Types in Consideration?

What Are Projections of Global Market Industry Considering Capacity, Production and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit?

What Will Be Market Share Report, Supply and Consumption? What about Import and Export?

What Is Market Chain Analysis by Upstream Raw Materials and Downstream Industry?

What Is Economic Impact on Market Industry? What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?

What Are Market Dynamics of Market? What Are Challenges and Opportunities?

What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, and Marketing Channels for Market Industry?

