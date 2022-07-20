Specialty Chemicals Market Insights on Share, Application and Forecast Assumptions

The Global Specialty Chemicals Market was valued at USD 778.53 Billion in the year 2020. Specialty Chemicals have a wide range of effects and are used in a variety of industries like automotive, aerospace, food, cosmetics, agriculture, manufacturing, and textiles for products such as adhesives, agrichemicals, cleaning products, colors, cosmetic additives, construction chemicals, elastomers, flavors, food additives, fragrances, industrial gases, lubricants, paints, polymers, surfactants, and textile auxiliaries. In this industry, continuous R&D has aided the development of products with optimal and innovative characteristics and is one of the primary drivers facilitating the expansion of the market.

In addition, improving standards of living in most of the developing countries, trade liberalization, growing demand for electronics, and advancements in process technology are the major factors that boost the growth of the specialty chemical industry. Continuous R&D has supported the creation of products with optimal and innovative attributes in this business and this is one of the major factors driving the market growth.

Moreover, robust growth in the construction sector, increasing demand for cosmetic products, growing investment and production in the increasing electrical and electronics industry output, increasing demand for adhesives and plastics from the packaging industry, and increasing installations of water treatment systems has been driving the Specialty Chemicals market.

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development. The companies analysed in the report include Solvay S.A., Bayer AG, Dow Chemical Company, BASF SE, AkzoNobel, Albemarle Corporation, Clariant International Limited, Huntsman Corporation, Ashland Inc., Evonik Industries.

Scope of the Report

The report presents the analysis of Global Specialty Chemicals Market for the historical period 2016-2020 and forecast period of 2021-2026.

The report analyses the Global Specialty Chemicals Market by value (USD Billion).

The report analyses the Global Specialty Chemicals Market by Type (Dyes and Pigments, Agrochemicals, Pharmaceutical Chemicals, Homecare Ingredients, Construction Chemicals, Others).

The report analyses the Global Specialty Chemicals Market End User (Agriculture, Construction, Automotive, Others).

The Global Specialty Chemicals Market has been analysed By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, LAMEA), By Country (United States, Canada, U.K, Germany, France, Italy, China, India, Japan, South Korea).

The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, by Type, By End User.

Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

