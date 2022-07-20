Duty Free and Travel Retail Market Covering, Growth, s and Upcoming Opportunities

The Global Duty Free & Travel Retail Market was valued at USD 29.89 Billion in the year 2020. The growing demand for retail chains that offer luxury and premium brands of various products is augmenting the growth of the duty-free and travel retail market. The distribution channels offer value to passengers, enhance their experiences while travelling, and add value to economic activities, hence, paving way for the growth in the market during the forecast period 2021-2026.

Based on Product, the market is segmented into Wines & Spirits, Fashion & Accessories, Fragrances & Cosmetics, Tobacco Goods and Others. The Fragrances and Cosmetics segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of fragrances and perfumes in the travel retail market is primarily influenced by unpredictable and continuously changing fashion trends. Thus, the key market players are focusing on developing exciting, unique, and new fragrances to attract different consumer groups across the world.

Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report: https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=aa1051

APAC is expected to hold the largest market share in the Global Duty Free & Travel Retail market in 2026. APAC is also expected to be the fastest growing region as well owing to the rising consumer base in the countries including India, China, and South Korea. Furthermore, there is an increasing travel expenditure by the consumers of the regions owing to the increase in the per capita income which is poised to propel the market growth of the Duty Free and Travel Retail market forecast period 2021-2026.

The growing demand from retail chains that offer luxury and premium brands of various products is augmenting the growth of the duty-free and travel retail market. Several companies are partnering with duty-free stores to launch their limited or exclusive products, which is driving the market growth.

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development. The companies analysed in the report include Dufry, WH Smith, B&M, Kingfisher, Dublin Airport Authority, Japan Airport Terminal Co., Tallink Group, Duty Free Americas, Gebr. Heinemann SE & CO.KG, Qatar Duty Free.

Scope of the Report

The report presents the analysis of Duty Free & Travel Retail market for the historical period of 2016-2020 and the forecast period of 2021-2026.

The report analyses the Duty Free & Travel Retail Market by Value (USD Million).

The report analyses the Duty Free & Travel Retail Market by Location (Airlines, Airport Shops, Ferries, Other Shops).

The report analyses the Duty Free & Travel Retail Market by Product (Wines & Spirits, Fashion & Accessories, Fragrances & Cosmetics, Tobacco Goods, Others).

The Global Duty Free & Travel Retail Market has been analysed by countries (United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Italy, France, Germany, China, Japan, India, Australia).

The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT and Porters Five Forces Analysis. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, by Location and Product.

Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry have been analysed in the report.

SPECIAL OFFER (Avail an Up-to 30% discount on this report-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=aa1051

Key Target Audience

Duty Free & Travel Retail Industry Vendors

Major Airports

Consulting and Advisory Firms

Government and Policy Makers

Regulatory Authorities

Table of Content:

Market Definition and Overview

Research Method and Logic

Market Competition Analysis

Product and Service Analysis

Strategies for Company to Deal with the Impact of COVID-19

Market Segment by Type, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Segment by Application, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market by by Region, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Dynamic Analysis and Development Suggestions

Key Questions Answered in the Market Report

Which Manufacturing Technology is used for Market? What Developments Are Going on in That Technology?

Which Trends Are Causing These Developments? Who Are the Global Key Players in This Market?

What are Their Company Profile, Their Product Information, and Contact Information?

What Was Global Status of Market? What Was Capacity, Production Value, Cost and PROFIT of Market?

What Is Current Market Status of market Industry? What’s Market Competition in This Industry, Both Company, and Country Wise?

What’s Market Analysis of Market by Taking Applications and Types in Consideration?

What Are Projections of Global Market Industry Considering Capacity, Production and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit?

What Will Be Market Share Report, Supply and Consumption? What about Import and Export?

What Is Market Chain Analysis by Upstream Raw Materials and Downstream Industry?

What Is Economic Impact on Market Industry? What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?

What Are Market Dynamics of Market? What Are Challenges and Opportunities?

What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, and Marketing Channels for Market Industry?

Request full Report- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=aa1051

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email:sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel:+1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website:https://www.reportocean.com