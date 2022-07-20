Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) Market Assessment & Opportunity Forecast 2022-2030

The global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Market was valued at USD 179.6 Billion in the year 2020. Growth opportunities for the Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient market is attributed to the growth of the geriatric population, rising technical advancements, increasing API manufacturing facilities in the world and increasing number of research and development activities by some of the key market players in the global platform.

Additionally, growing awareness, as well as investments in the development of new drugs in the market, is pushing the number of clinical trials in the world which is driving the Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient market. With the rising prevalence of respiratory diseases due to the outbreak of COVID-19, it is expected that there will be more demand for new drugs which is likely to push the demand for API and consequently affect the Global Active Pharmaceutical Market in the world.

The biopharma companies are opting for mergers and acquisitions to gain access to new technologies, expand their market area and increase their capital for clinical trials and investments. The API market has been witnessing impressive growth over the past few years. This growth trend is projected to continue due to the increase in demand from the Asia Pacific region in the future. This is mainly driven by China, India and Japan which consist of a huge population and thereby huge incidence of infectious diseases which require medicines for treatment.

Furthermore, the rising death toll and spread of the virus prompted many pharmaceutical companies, biopharmaceutical companies and small start-ups to collaborate and bring out effective medicine to fight the same. Scientists all over the world found molecules that can effectively target COVID-19. Currently, 155 molecules are under clinical investigation, and 45 molecules are under preclinical development to be targeted against COVID-19. Companies monitored locally to protect the safety of study participants, staff and employees during such times.

The companies analysed in the report include Pfizer Inc., GlaxoSmithKline, AbbVie Inc., Novartis AG, Eli Lilly and Company, Merck KGaA, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Sanofi, Bristol-Myers Squibb and Boehringer Ingelheim.

Scope of the Report

The report analyses the Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market by Value (USD Billion)

The report analyses the Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market by Application (Oncology, Cardiology, Diabetes, Neurology, Others).

The report analyses the Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market by Drug Type (Generic API, Innovative API)

The report analyses the Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market by Synthesis (Synthetic, Biotech)

The Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market has been analysed By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, LAMEA).

The Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market has been analysed By Country (United States, Canada, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, China, Japan, India).

The attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, by Application, by Drug Type and by Synthesis.

Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry have been analysed in the report.

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development.

The report presents the analysis of the Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients market for the historical period of 2016-2020 and the forecast period of 2021-2026.

Key Target Audience

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Manufacturers

Pharmaceutical Companies

Consulting and Advisory Firms

Government and Policy Makers

Regulatory Authorities

