Vapor Products Market Industry Development Scenario and Forecast 2022-2030

The Global Vapor Product Market was valued at USD 34.80 billion in the year 2020. In order to help smokers quit cigarettes, a variety of nicotine replacement products have come to the market including nicotine patches, gum, inhaler, lozenges and nasal spray. A recent trend is a vaping device, which is being recognized as an alternative to conventional cigarettes. Factors such as awareness about the harmful effects of conventional cigarettes, reduced tar, and carbon monoxide inhalation through an electronic cigarette, growing disposable income and rise in technological developments by vaping manufacturers are driving the growth of the market.

The coronavirus pandemic of 2020 has impacted the growth of the vapour product market. The outbreak of the novel virus caused an adverse disruption on the overall economy through halted production and logistics activities, affecting the demand and supply of vape products, globally. The shortage has also resulted in numerous incidents of black marketing for these products in European and North American countries. In order to meet the rising demand for vape products, multiple vendors adopted unique marketing strategies and offered their products via online platforms to boost product sales.

As more consumers become aware of the hazardous effects of tobacco smoking, they are introduced to new and safer smoking devices, thereby increasing the demand for these products. Based on Product, the market is segmented into E-vapes, Heat-not-Burn and Others. The E-vapes segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment. These devices are highly customizable and include a variety of flavours that allow users to adjust the vapour output according to their preference. Moreover, growing disposable income and a rise in technological developments are driving the market for Heat-not-burn products.

Key players operating in the global vapour market include Smoore International Holdings, Imperial Brands Plc, British American Tobacco, Japan Tobacco Inc. etc. To gain a significant share in the market, the key players are now focusing on adopting strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint ventures, collaborations, and partnerships. The leading players are initiating to produce various e-liquid flavours in the market to cater to the evolving preferences of customers, thereby propelling the market growth.

Scope of the Report

The report presents the analysis of the Vapor Product market for the historical period of 2016-2020 and the forecast period of 2021-2026.

The report analyses the Vapor Product Market by Value (USD Million).

The report analyses the Vapor Product Market by Product Type (E-Vape, Heat-not-burn Others).

The report analyses the Vapor Product Market by Distribution Channel (Retail, E-Commerce)

The Global Vape Product Market has been analysed by Region (Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA).

The Global Vape Product Market has been analysed by Country (United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Spain, China, Japan, Australia, South Korea).

The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT Analysis, Porter Five Analysis, Supply Chain. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by Region, by Product Type, by Distribution Channel.

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, the companies analysed in the report include Smoore International Holdings Limited, Imperial Brands, Plc., British American Tobacco, Japan Tobacco, Inc., Turning Point Brands, FirstUnion, Shenzhen IPV Vaping Technology Co., Ltd, JoyeTech, Juul Labs, NJOY

Key Target Audience

Vaping Device Makers

E-Cigarette Companies

Consulting and Advisory Firms

Government and Policy Makers

Regulatory Authorities

Table of Content:

Market Definition and Overview

Research Method and Logic

Market Competition Analysis

Product and Service Analysis

Strategies for Company to Deal with the Impact of COVID-19

Market Segment by Type, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Segment by Application, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market by by Region, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Dynamic Analysis and Development Suggestions

