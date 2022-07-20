Digital Agriculture Market Projections & Future Opportunities Recorded for the Period

The Global Digital Agriculture Market was valued at USD 11.97 billion in the year 2020. Digital technologies can support trade in agriculture and food products, by connecting private sector suppliers to new markets, and enabling new ways for governments to monitor and ensure compliance with standards and to provide faster and more efficient border procedures that are essential for perishable products.

Digital Agriculture can make agriculture more profitable for the farmer. Decreasing resource inputs will save the farmer money and labour, and increased reliability of spatially explicit data will reduce risks. Optimal, site-specific weather forecasts, yield projections, and probability maps for diseases and disasters based on a dense network of weather and climate data will allow the cultivation of crops in an optimal way.

Based on Type, the market is segmented into Crop Monitoring, Artificial Intelligence and Precision Farming. The Artificial Intelligence segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period as this technology is going to be applied across countries. Crop Monitoring is the largest application of the Digital Agriculture market in the year 2020.

Americas is estimated to hold the maximum share in the global Digital Agriculture Market in 2020. During the forecast period, Asia-Pacific is set to be the fastest-growing regional market. Furthermore, APAC is seeing huge growth as a result of a variety of factors, including the rise of local firms and government programs aimed at advanced technical breakthroughs. Some countries in the region, such as China and Japan, have embraced and are rapidly deploying digital agricultural technologies.

In the near future, the Agriculture sector will turning to Artificial Intelligence technologies to help yield healthier crops, control pests, monitor soil, and growing conditions, organize data for farmers, help with the workload, and improve a wide range of agriculture-related tasks in the entire food supply chain. The artificial Intelligence segment is anticipated to hold a significant share of the global market in the year 2026.

Scope of the Report

The report presents the analysis of the Digital Agriculture Market for the historical period of 2016-2020 and the forecast period of 2021-2026.

The report analyses the Digital Agriculture Market by Value (USD Million).

The report analyses the Digital Agriculture Market by Type (Crop Monitoring, Artificial Intelligence, Precision Farming).

The report analyses the Digital Agriculture Market by Application (Field Mapping, Crop scouting, Weather Tracking, Drone Analytics, Others)

The Global Digital Agriculture Market has been analysed by Countries (United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, France, United Kingdom, China, Japan, South Korea).

The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT and Porters Five Forces Analysis. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, by Type, by Application.

Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development. The companies analysed in the report include Ag Growth International Inc., AGCO Corporation, Deere & Company, Farmers Edge, Bayer AG, CNH Industrial, Trimble Inc., IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Hummingbird Technologies, DTN

Key Target Audience

Agriculture Market Companies

Seed and Fertilizer Companies

Agriculture Technology Companies

Consulting and Advisory Firms

Government and Policy Makers

Regulatory Authorities

