Biologic Excipients Market Size 2022 Top Key Players, Industry Size, Growth, Analysis and Forecast 2030

Global Biologic Excipients Market is valued at approximately USD 1.26 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 3.4% over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Biologics are potent medicines made up of small components such as carbohydrates, proteins, DNA, or complete cells or tissues. These medications are derived from a wide range of living organisms, including mammals, birds, insects, plants, and even microorganisms. The acquisition and partnerships among established as well as emerging market players and increasing aging population and chronic diseases have led to the adoption of Biologic Excipients across the forecast period.

For Instance: In November 2017, the company operating in Biologic Excipients Market entered into a partnership with DIEM Labs, to offer U.S. medical food products for the dietary management patients with Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Diseases (NAFLD) and On January 31, 2020, BASF closed the acquisition of Solvay’s polyamide business. Also, with the increasing use of generic drugs and increasing demand for multi-functional biologic excipients, the adoption & demand for Biologic Excipients is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, stringent regulations impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the global Biologic Excipients market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the increasing use of generic drugs that focus on delivering the highest quality and instant care to the patients. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as increase in research and development and availability of the medicine to treat symptoms instantly, expansion of the healthcare industry would create lucrative growth prospects for the Biologic Excipients market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

FMC Corporation

Wacker Chemie AG

Evonik Industries AG

Ashland Global Holdings Inc.,

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co.,

Roquette Freres S.A.,

The Dow Chemical Company,

Colorcon Inc.,

Signet Chemical Co. Pvt. Ltd.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Excipient Type:

Polymers

Sugar Alcohols

Polysorbates

Inorganic Salts

Amino Acids

Surfactants

Others

By End-Use:

Biopharmaceutical Manufacturers

Contract Research Organizations/Contract Manufacturing Organizations

Research Organizations

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

