Taiwan has not yet received confirmation of Nancy Pelosi's visit

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — No notification or any relevant information has been received from Washington regarding a possible visit by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in August, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Tuesday (July 19).

The Financial Times on Tuesday cited six sources as saying Pelosi will lead a delegation to Taiwan next month. The stopover in Taiwan is part of a tour that will also include Japan, Singapore, Indonesia, and Malaysia, according to the report.

The foreign ministry said it and its multiple Taipei Economic and Cultural Offices have always actively promoted visits to Taiwan by Americans from all fields, CNA reported. If there are any developments regarding the reported Pelosi visit, MOFA will announce it in due course, the ministry said.

Pelosi was originally expected to come to Taiwan in April as part of an Asia tour, but she canceled her trip after testing positive for COVID-19.

China’s foreign ministry spokesperson, Zhao Lijiang (趙立堅), blasted the potential visit, saying it would “severely undermine China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, gravely impact the foundation of China-U.S. relations and send a seriously wrong signal to Taiwan independence forces.”

“If the U.S. were to insist on going down the wrong path, China would take resolute and strong measures to safeguard its sovereignty and territorial integrity,” Zhao added.