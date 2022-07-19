Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Travel & Cuisine

Bihou Hot Spring in Taiwan’s Yilan County opens on Tuesday

The public hot spring is located in an Atayal tribal village

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/07/19 21:05
(Yilan County Government photo)

(Yilan County Government photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Bihou Hot Spring (碧候溫泉) in Yilan County’s Nan’ao Township is open to the public from Tuesday (July 19), the Yilan County Government said in a press release.

The public hot spring is located in an Atayal tribal village and has an area of 1.7 hectares, according to the release. After spending NT$83 million (US$2.74 million) on the project, the hot spring has six bathhouses, a nude outdoor bathing pool each for men and women, two large and six small outdoor spa pools.

Yilan County Commissioner Lin Zi-miao (林姿妙) said members of the public are welcome to come to Nan’ao to experience the Bihou Hot Spring and the beauty of the indigenous township, enjoy the natural environment, and taste tribal delicacies.

According to the county government, the Bihou Hot Spring is a sodium bicarbonate spring which has no color or smell, and the spring has average temperatures between 40 and 50 degrees Celsius. The opening hours are from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Bihou Hot Spring in Taiwan’s Yilan County opens on Tuesday
(Yilan County Government photo)
Bihou Hot Spring
Nan’ao Township
Yilan
Atayal

RELATED ARTICLES

Magnitude 4.3 earthquake jolts northeast Taiwan
Magnitude 4.3 earthquake jolts northeast Taiwan
2022/07/08 20:44
Chinese Navy ships pass between northeast Taiwan and Japanese island
Chinese Navy ships pass between northeast Taiwan and Japanese island
2022/06/23 14:06
Transportation minister envisions one high-speed rail line around Taiwan
Transportation minister envisions one high-speed rail line around Taiwan
2022/06/08 16:01
2 COVID-positive women give birth via C-section in Taiwan
2 COVID-positive women give birth via C-section in Taiwan
2022/05/08 19:51
Photo of the Day: Ukrainian and Taiwanese cats team up
Photo of the Day: Ukrainian and Taiwanese cats team up
2022/04/29 17:05