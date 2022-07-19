Bihou Hot Spring in Taiwan’s Yilan County opens on Tuesday

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Bihou Hot Spring (碧候溫泉) in Yilan County’s Nan’ao Township is open to the public from Tuesday (July 19), the Yilan County Government said in a press release.

The public hot spring is located in an Atayal tribal village and has an area of 1.7 hectares, according to the release. After spending NT$83 million (US$2.74 million) on the project, the hot spring has six bathhouses, a nude outdoor bathing pool each for men and women, two large and six small outdoor spa pools.

Yilan County Commissioner Lin Zi-miao (林姿妙) said members of the public are welcome to come to Nan’ao to experience the Bihou Hot Spring and the beauty of the indigenous township, enjoy the natural environment, and taste tribal delicacies.

According to the county government, the Bihou Hot Spring is a sodium bicarbonate spring which has no color or smell, and the spring has average temperatures between 40 and 50 degrees Celsius. The opening hours are from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.



(Yilan County Government photo)