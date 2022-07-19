Alexa
Taiwan’s egg prices to go up by NT$2 from Wednesday, reaching new heights

Egg prices are expected to become stable in August: Council of Agriculture official

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/07/19 20:16
(CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Chicken egg prices will go up by NT$2 (US$0.06) per Taiwan catty (600 grams) from Wednesday (July 20), reaching new heights, an egg trade association in Taipei confirmed on Monday.

Taipei Egg Retailers’ Union Chairman Kao Chuan-mo (高傳謨) said that egg prices have increased by a total of NT$6 this year and that Taiwan is facing a shortage of at least 5,000 boxes of eggs (one box=200 eggs), or one million eggs, per day, Liberty Times reported. The shortage is expected to ease after one month, Kao added.

However, Council of Agriculture official Chiang Wen-chuan (江文全) said that currently the country produces about 13,000 boxes of eggs per day, so there is no shortage of eggs in the market. In past summers, 13,000 boxes could reach a balance between supply and demand, but this year’s situation is somewhat different, which is reflected in the price, he added.

Noting that changes in supply and demand will affect prices, Chiang said there are three reasons why egg prices rise again: first, prices of chicken feeds remain high; second, as the pandemic eases, domestic travel increases, driving up demand for food and drink; third, the hot weather causes hens to lay fewer eggs.

As for when egg prices will become stable, Chiang said that international grain prices are expected to fall in August, which will help lower the cost of egg production, per Liberty Times.
