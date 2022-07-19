Russia-Ukraine updates — Moscow 'struggling to sustain combat power'

The UK Ministry of Defence said on Tuesday that Russia has struggled to sustain effective offensive combat power since the start of the invasion, adding that the problem was likely to become increasingly acute.

The ministry said Moscow was still "nominally" committing six separate armies to its Donbas offensive, but suggested that troop numbers had significantly decreased.

It also suggested that Ukrainian counterattacks would give Moscow's military planners a headache, given Russia's immediate policy objective of seizing all of the Donetsk region.

"As well as dealing with severe under-manning, Russian planners face a dilemma between deploying reserves to the Donbas or defending against Ukrainian counterattacks in the southwestern Kherson sector," the ministry said.

"While Russia may still make further territorial gains, their operational tempo and rate of advance is likely to be very slow without a significant operational pause for reorganization and refit."

Here are the other main headlines from the war in Ukraine on July 19, 2022.

Brussels plans joint defense fund

The European Commission has proposed a €500 million ($511 million) fund for joint defense purchases as member states replenish weapons stocks after supplying arms to Ukraine.

The fund aims to incentivize joint procurement among EU countries, and pave the way for long-term common spending on defense.

"This is urgently needed, national stocks have been run down," EU Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton said.

EU nations "have drawn on their stocks of ammunition, light and heavy artillery, anti-aircraft and anti-tank defense systems, and even armored vehicles and tanks," Breton said.

"This has created a de facto vulnerability that now needs to be addressed urgently."

EU to adopt new sanctions on Russian firms and individuals

The European Union is set to add Russia's biggest bank Sberbank and the head of giant zinc and copper firm UMMC to its black list of individuals and companies.

The new list of 48 officials and nine entities to be blacklisted, has been prepared by the EU foreign affairs service. The measures are expected to be adopted on Wednesday.

It also includes leaders of the Night Wolves motorcycle club, actors, politicians, the deputy head of a Russian security service, family members of sanctioned oligarchs, and military personnel.

Sberbank would have its assets in the West frozen, completely preventing transactions. The bank is already excluded from the SWIFT bank messaging system, seriously hampering its ability to conduct business.

The head of zinc and copper giant UMMC, Andrei Kozitsyn, is being added because he is deemed to be "involved in economic sectors providing a substantial source of revenue to the [Russian] government."

Brussels planning for all scenarios on Nord Stream 1

The European Commission thinks it is likely that Russia will not allow the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to restart after its annual 10-day maintenance.

"We are working on every possible scenario and one of the scenarios that we have to factor in contingency planning is the possibility of flows not restarting," a Commission spokesman told a press briefing.

According to the Wall Street Journal, European Budget Commissioner Johannes Hahn said Brussels was working on the assumption that Nord Stream 1 would not return to operation.

The comments come after Reuters reported that Russia's state-owned Gazprom had told customers in Europe it cannot guarantee gas supplies because of "extraordinary" circumstances.

The Nord Stream 1 pipeline had been set to resume supplying gas on Thursday. Russia says a delay in the return of a gas turbine from maintenance in Canada has caused supply problems.

Medvedev says Moscow will set peace terms

The former president of Russia, Dmitry Medvedev, says Russia will prevail in Ukraine and set the terms for a future peace deal.

The former leader, who was once seen as a possible partner by the West, has become increasingly hawkish in his criticism of NATO allies since Russia's invasion.

"Russia will achieve all its goals. There will be peace — on our terms," Medvedev, who is now deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council, said in a post on Telegram.

As post-Soviet Russia's only one-term president, Medvedev promised to make Russia a freer, more democratic country, when he took office in 2008.

He later agreed to willingly renounce his claim to a second term and swap jobs with then Putin, who had temporarily left presidential office to be prime minister.

Zelenskyy orders security shake-up

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has expanded a Monday shakeup of his security service, suspending 28 more staff members, a day after he dismissed two senior officials.

The move came after allegations that their agencies harbored "collaborators and traitors."

In his nightly video address on Monday, Zelenskyy said a "personnel audit" of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) was underway because of "unsatisfactory results of work" at different levels.

Zelenskyy fired SBU chief Ivan Bakanov and Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova on Sunday, citing hundreds of criminal proceedings into treason and collaboration by people within their departments, as well as other law enforcement agencies.

Analysts say the moves appear designed to tighten Zelenskyy's control over the army and security agencies.

Bakanov is a childhood friend and former business partner of Zelenskyy, while Venediktova has won international praise for her drive to gather war-crimes evidence against Russian military commanders.

Ukraine's First Lady in Washington

The US State Department says Secretary of State Anthony Blinken reaffirmed US support for Kyiv as Ukraine's First Lady, Olena Zelenska, paid a visit to Washington.

The department said Blinken and Zelenska had spoken about "the immense and growing human costs of Russia's full-scale invasion."

"The Secretary strongly condemned Russia's brutal attacks, which continue to wound and kill innocent civilians and destroy homes, hospitals, schools, and other civilian infrastructure — including a July 14 strike on Vinnytsya that killed three children.

Blinken reiterated that the US States would continue to provide assistance to help Ukraine, including for a mental health initiative led by Zelenska to help traumatized citizens.

The low-key nature of Zelenska's arrival indicates she is not traveling as an official representative of her husband, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and his government.

More on the war against Ukraine

The war in Ukraine is casting its shadow on Salzburg's famous Summer Festival after it became clear that organizers accepted money from companies close to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The festival, one of the world's foremost cultural events, has been a topic of discussion over links to Moscow for weeks.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has prompted many sporting bodies to shut out Russian and Belarusian athletes from global events.

DW looks at the bans, and in which sports athletes from both countries may still compete.

At a conference in the Hague hosted by the International Criminal Court (ICC), representatives from 40 nations agreed to coordinate efforts to bring perpetrators of war crimes in Ukraine to justice.

The ICC's chief prosecutor has called for an "overarching strategy" to coordinate the process of holding individuals to account.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is visiting Tehran in a sign of growing ties with Iran since his invasion of Ukraine.

However, the two nations remain competitors in the oil market.

Russia is using Wagner Group mercenaries to bolster its troops in Ukraine, UK intelligence warns. Meanwhile, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz spoke out against individual EU states vetoing the bloc's foreign policy.

DW rounds up everything from Monday.

rc/aw (dpa, AFP, AP, Reuters)