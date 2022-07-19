Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Lottery ticket received as birthday gift wins NT$120 million jackpot

Birthday gift bought out of economic desperation ends up radically altering couple's financial future

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/07/19 17:32
(Taiwan News photo)

(Taiwan News photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Taiwanese man gave his wife a lottery ticket as a birthday gift because he couldn't afford anything more, but the ticket turned out to be the most generous gift she had ever received because she won the jackpot of NT$120 million.

Taiwan Lottery board member and spokesman Huang Chih-yi (黃志宜) told a news conference on Tuesday (July 19) that a 30-something man who lives in Zhongli District, Taoyuan City who works for a private company, recently bought a NT$50 (US$1.65) Big Lotto ticket with computer generated random numbers as a birthday gift for his wife as he didn’t have a big budget for more expensive gifts, CNA reported.

The winning numbers of the lottery the couple won were drawn on June 21. Last Monday, the lucky couple, who have a child attending a kindergarten, went together to claim the prize, Huang said. The couple, who are currently renting a house, will spend NT$20 – 30 million on real estate, the spokesman added.
Taiwan Lottery
lottery ticket
Big Lotto
hit the jackpot

RELATED ARTICLES

Hi-Life customer spends NT$95 on cigs, wins NT$10 million Taiwan receipt lottery jackpot
Hi-Life customer spends NT$95 on cigs, wins NT$10 million Taiwan receipt lottery jackpot
2022/03/25 16:20
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for January, February revealed
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for January, February revealed
2022/03/25 14:34
Player wins Taiwan's NT$1.21 billion Power Lottery jackpot on Valentine's Day
Player wins Taiwan's NT$1.21 billion Power Lottery jackpot on Valentine's Day
2022/02/15 10:47
Taiwan Grand Lottery jackpot goes to one Hsinchu City winner
Taiwan Grand Lottery jackpot goes to one Hsinchu City winner
2022/02/12 09:59
Taiwan Power Lottery soars to NT$1.25 billion
Taiwan Power Lottery soars to NT$1.25 billion
2022/02/11 09:41