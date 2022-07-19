Lottery ticket received as birthday gift wins NT$120 million jackpot

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Taiwanese man gave his wife a lottery ticket as a birthday gift because he couldn't afford anything more, but the ticket turned out to be the most generous gift she had ever received because she won the jackpot of NT$120 million.

Taiwan Lottery board member and spokesman Huang Chih-yi (黃志宜) told a news conference on Tuesday (July 19) that a 30-something man who lives in Zhongli District, Taoyuan City who works for a private company, recently bought a NT$50 (US$1.65) Big Lotto ticket with computer generated random numbers as a birthday gift for his wife as he didn’t have a big budget for more expensive gifts, CNA reported.

The winning numbers of the lottery the couple won were drawn on June 21. Last Monday, the lucky couple, who have a child attending a kindergarten, went together to claim the prize, Huang said. The couple, who are currently renting a house, will spend NT$20 – 30 million on real estate, the spokesman added.