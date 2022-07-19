Taiwan Railway bento features China-banned groupers

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) is ramping up its effort to promote the new flavor of its signature bento meals, groupers, following China’s arbitrary ban on the fish last month.

China has suspended imports of the fish over banned chemicals and TRA, a state-owned railway operator, was quick to prop up impacted farmers with the roll-out of grouper bento boxes in collaboration with the Pingtung County Government.

The first campaign, launched in late June and focused on three rail stations in the south, was so well-received that TRA is doubling down on the effort with increased availability of the meals. Between July 20-31, residents will be able to find the limited-edition culinary delights in ten sites across Taipei, New Taipei, Taichung, Kaohsiung, and Pingtung, according to TRA.

The bento meals, featuring a fish fillet and side dishes of distinctive local specialties, are offered at a discounted price of NT$120 (US$4). The grouper boasts a mild taste and unique texture and is highly economical, traditionally considered an expensive fish.

China accounts for 90% of Taiwan’s grouper exports. The largest local supermarket chain, PX Mart, has ordered 500 tons of the fish in support of farmers increasingly finding themselves caught up in heightened cross-strait tensions.



TRA rolls out grouper bento boxes. (TRA photos)