Taiwan’s FarEasTone uses 5G to help Kaohsiung police find stolen cars

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Telecom operator FarEasTone will apply 5G technology to help police in Kaohsiung City track down stolen cars, reports said Tuesday (July 19).

“Smart patrol cars” will use a combination of 5G Standalone Architecture, 5G network slicing, and AI technology to increase the efficiency of police work to fight crime, CNA reported.

FarEasTone and Kaohsiung City have already cooperated on projects involving the use of 3D in an early warning system for crime prevention, according to the company.

Officials added that the latest plan for “smart patrol cars” amounted to yet another step in boosting innovation in the sector of police work. The system would allow for the quicker identification of stolen vehicles by comparing a picture of car license plates to the content of a database, allowing for a rapid response by the police force.