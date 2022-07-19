Taiwan to open borders to 6 categories of visitors on July 25

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Tuesday (July 19) announced that it will lift border restrictions on six categories of visitors, primarily those involved with international exchanges.

At a press conference that afternoon, Chou Chung-hsiung (周中興), deputy director-general of MOFA's Bureau of Consular Affairs, announced that in order to balance the promotion of epidemic prevention work and promote economic and social activities and international exchanges, after a comprehensive assessment of the situation with the pandemic and the country's medical capacity, the decision has been made to lift restrictions on six categories of foreign travelers.

Starting on July 25, the following categories of travelers will be allowed to apply for a special permit to visit Taiwan: Volunteers, missionaries, scholars (religious), interns, international exchange participants, and people taking a working holiday. Chou said that prior to the pandemic, approximately 10,000 people from these six classifications came to Taiwan per year.

Chou explained that those on working holidays are participants in international cultural youth exchanges that have been signed between Taiwan and other countries. He said that the purpose of such programs is to encourage youth exchanges between Taiwan and the participating countries.

The MOFA official stressed that these new relaxed rules do not apply to regular tourists. Chou pointed out that each participant in the youth exchanges can only apply for an exchange once in a lifetime and most of the 17 countries that have signed exchange agreements with Taiwan have opened their borders to Taiwanese youth.

Based on the principles of equality and reciprocity, Taiwan is also opening its borders to exchange participants from the countries which currently allow Taiwanese participation in working holidays, said Chou. The official stated that the easing of border restrictions will be carried out gradually and that the CECC will review and adjust the policy in a flexible manner based on developments with the pandemic.

People who believe they are in one of these six categories can apply for a special entry permit at the local Taiwan representative office in their country starting on July 25.