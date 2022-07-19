Taiwan reports 26,779 local COVID cases, 37 deaths

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced 26,779 local COVID cases on Tuesday (July 19), a 52.5% increase from the previous day.

Chou Ji-haw (周志浩), head of the Taiwan Centers for Disease Control, also confirmed 367 imported cases, bringing the country's total case count to 4,309,904. The 37 deaths reported brought the country's total COVID death toll to 8,261.

Local cases

The local cases include 12,476 males, 14,289 females, and 14 cases still under investigation, ranging in age from under 5 to their 90s.

COVID deaths

The 37 deaths announced on Tuesday include 23 males and 14 females ranging in age from their 20s to their 90s. All of these individuals were classified as severe cases, 33 had a history of chronic disease, and 24 had not received their third dose of a COVID vaccine. Their dates of diagnosis ranged from May 19 to July 16 and the dates of death were from July 7 to July 16.

Imported cases

The 367 imported cases include 202 males and 165 females ranging in age from under 5 to their 70s. Between June 21 to July 18, 12 arrived from the U.S., seven from the U.K., six from Vietnam, four from Germany, three from Australia, two each from the Czech Republic and Canada, and one each from Italy, Cambodia, Hong Kong, the Netherlands, Denmark, Japan, Croatia, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Singapore. The countries of origin of 321 other cases are still being investigated.

COVID case statistics

Since the pandemic began, Taiwan has carried out 14,312,546 COVID tests, with 9,997,615 coming back negative. Of the 4,309,904 confirmed cases, 17,133 were imported, 4,292,717 were local, 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet," three from a cargo pilot cluster, one is unresolved, and 14 are under investigation.

Up until now, 8,261 individuals have succumbed to the disease.