Multi-party delegation from Japan’s Diet to visit Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A multi-party delegation of Japanese politicians is scheduled to arrive in Taiwan July 27 in the latest sign that Tokyo’s friendly relations with Taipei would not change after the assassination of ex-Prime Minister Abe Shinzo, reports said Tuesday (July 19).

Japan’s longest-serving former prime minister died July 8 after a man shot him in the back while he was addressing a crowd at an election rally in the city of Nara. Abe’s death led to an outpouring of grief and sympathy in Taiwan, with members of the public writing messages of condolence on a special wall, and the government lowering flags to half-staff on July 11.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) on Tuesday welcomed the plans for the visit, though it said it would announce details about the delegation’s members and itinerary when preparations for the trip had been completed, CNA reported.

A report by Japan’s NHK broadcaster said members of at least three parties would visit Taiwan, with one topic of discussion being Abe’s statement last December that an emergency in Taiwan would also be one in Japan, a reference to the threat of a Chinese attack.

The visit, coming as many countries are loosening COVID-19 travel restrictions, was a sign of normal relations between Taiwan and Japan, MOFA said, welcoming delegations from all sectors of Japanese society to visit Taipei.