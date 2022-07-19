Warehouse Automation Market 2022 | Scope Of Current And Future Industry 2030

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions, and new Type development. The companies analyzed in the report include: Kion Group, Kuka AG, Siemens, Honeywell International Inc., TGW Logistics Group, FANUC Corporation, Omron Corporation, Vanderlande, ATS, ABB Group.

The Global Warehouse Automation Market was valued at USD 14.86 billion in the year 2020. With the increased disposable income in highly populated countries such as China, Japan, and India, the adoption of Mobile Robots is high. The advancements in Warehouse Automation and increased use of electronics devices drive the Warehouse Automation market. Furthermore, the increasing penetration of Warehouse Automation in Warehouse Management Systems and the FMCG sector will further propel the market in the coming years. Factors such as the higher concentration of OEMs and ODMs across industries, including consumers and Type of Solution in the APAC region will significantly drive Warehouse Automation market growth in subsequent years.

The Mobile Robot segment of Warehouse Automation in Market witnessed growth at a noteworthy rate over the past few years and in the forecast period due to the imperative role being played because of the factors such as the higher concentration of material handling companies. During 2021-2026, Warehouse Automation Market is anticipated to grow at an increased rate of intensifying government regulations in various parts of the world.

The FMCG sector of Warehouse Automation is expected to hold a very larger market share of the Warehouse Automation Market than other end users in the segment. Moreover, increasing demand for new comfortability and security in customers in the world has been anticipated to propel thrust in the demand of Warehouse Automation in the future.

Amongst the regions, the Asia Pacific accounts for a large regional share in the global Warehouse Automation market in 2026. Key factors driving the robust growth rate of the Asia Pacific region include rising urban population, disposable income, increasing electronic technologies activities in different countries, the rise in the demand to improve quality by eliminating errors and reducing variability for better comfortability while carrying and storing the good in a storage place is a major factor driving the Warehouse Automation market growth in the Asia Pacific Regio

