Salmon Market New Coming Industry To Witness Great Growth Opportunities In Upcoming Years From 2022 To 2030

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development. The companies analysed in the report include High Liner Foods, Austevoll Seafoods ASA, Bakkafrost, Grieg Seafood ASA, Mowi ASA, SalMar, Thai Union Group, Nippon Suisan Kaisha, Novi Sea AS, Camanchaca Inc.

The Global Salmon Market was valued at USD 27836.45 Million in the year 2021. Factors such as rising consumer preferences for healthy and ready to eat food in concurrence with rapidly increasing disposable income has been driving the demand globally. Global salmon market growth is driven by changing consumers’ lifestyles and enhanced demand for healthy and protein extensive food. There has been a change in individual patterns of consumption due to multiple factors, such as sedentary lifestyle preferences, growing income rates, increasing prevalence of chronic conditions.

Based on the Species segment, the Atlantic segment captured the major share in the global market in 2021 owing to its vast availability in the major regions including the American and European regions. Atlantic salmon are anadromous fish, that begins their life in freshwater and migrate to the ocean to feed and grow, and returns to freshwater to spawn.

APAC region is estimated to have the maximum share in the global Salmon market followed by North America. However, the new emerging markets in the APAC region will witness the fastest growth rate in the forthcoming years. Key salmon market dynamics include changes in the consumer lifestyle that impacted the changes in food consumption patterns at a global and regional level that has considerable health consequences.

Populations in countries such as the U.S., UK, China, France, Germany, and India are experiencing nutritional transition. North America is a traditional market for salmon fish. Being a developed region, there are numerous technological innovations and advancements in production techniques. Moreover, the growing working population, in combination with busy schedules for individuals, is increasing the sales of ready-to-eat (RTE) and easy-to-cook food items. Consistent with this, compact packaging and easy availability of frozen and canned salmon are expected to fuel the demand growth of the salmon market in the coming years.

