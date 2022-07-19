Dental Consumables Market Anticipated To Observe Spectacular Growth Rate In The Outlook (2022 To 2030)

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, and Major Products & Developments and Mergers & Acquisitions. The companies analysed in the report include Straumann Group, Dentsply Sirona, 3M Co, Zimmer Biomet, Henry Schein, Envista Holdings Corp, Patterson Companies, Ivoclar Vivadent, GC Corporation, Hu-Friedy Mfg. Co.

The global Dental Consumables market was valued at USD 30.41 billion in the year 2021 with the North American region leading the regional market share. Growing awareness about oral hygiene for healthy teeth, an ageing population, an increase in people’s spending power to enhance beauty and attractiveness, government initiatives to improve dental care, and an increase in demand for false teeth and implants are expected to drive the dental consumables market.

The Asia Pacific dental consumables market is predicted to be the hotspot and the most lucrative region for the market participants worldwide. The rising population and growth in the construction activities of hospitals operating in this region are expected to have numerous growth possibilities. As a result, emerging countries such as China, Japan, India and South Korea are expected to record a notable growth rate during the forecast period.

The COVID-19 pandemic had a significant impact on the global market in the last two years. Many countries were in lockdown, suspended trade with other countries and implemented travel restrictions, which led to a decline in the growth of the healthcare industry such as of dental care. The high risk of cross-infections and people’s fear to go outside influenced dental services across the globe. During the first lockdown, the number of visits to the hospitals and clinics for dental purposes, routine dental procedures and check-ups with oral examination decreased significantly leading to a dampening of the demand for dental consumables. The lower patient volumes and elective procedures resulted in consumables in the preventive and endodontic categories declining the most.

Straumann Group is the world’s leading Dental Consumables company and it has strengthened its dental consumables unit that includes implant dentistry by strategic initiatives such as the introduction of novel products through customization according to consumers needs, partnerships, collaborations, and mergers and acquisitions to expand their product portfolio and extend leadership positions in the field of dental implantology.

