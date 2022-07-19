Polyphenol Market 2022, Share, Comprehensive Research Study and Forecast to 2030

Global Polyphenol Market is valued at approximately USD 1.68 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.2 % over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Polyphenols are a broad class of naturally occurring chemical compounds that are identified by the presence of several phenol units. Fruits, vegetables, herbs, spices, tea, dark chocolate, and wine are examples of chemicals found naturally in plant foods. They have antioxidant properties, by which they neutralize free radicals.

Rising geriatric population, rising awareness among people to opt for healthy options and rising preferences of consumers to use naturally extracted polyphenols has driven the adoption of Polyphenol Market across the projected period. For Instance: In 2019 in an event named Vitafoods Europe, Fytexia launched Oxynea O formulated using bioactive polyphenols extracted from rosemary, artichoke, olive and grape. Minnesota Diversified in January 2019 expands its facility by adding 11,000 square feet to its Minneapolis headquarters facility to cater to the increasing demand of Polyphenols from the end-users. Also, rising applications of polyphenols and rising use of organic rosemary and artichoke to extract polyphenols are most likely to boost the overall growth of the Polyphenol Market. However, complicated manufacturing process and presence of alternative options in cosmetics can obstruct the Market’s expansion over the projection period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the Global Polyphenol Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is the leading region across the world. Rising awareness of the nutritional value of polyphenols is driving the Market growth in Asia Pacific. Europe is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. The Market is expected to grow during the projected period, due to rising nutraceutical industry.

Major Market players included in this report are:

Ajinomoto Co., Inc.

Aquanova AG

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Botaniex Inc.

Chongqing Kerui Nanhai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

CPC Ingredients Ltd.

FutureCeuticals, Inc.

Glanbia Nutritionals

Indena S.P.A

Martin Bauer Gmbh & Co.

The objective of the study is to define Market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the Market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro Markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the Market are explained below:

By Product Type:

Apple

Green Tea

Grape Seeds

Others

By Type:

Flavonoid

Resveratrol

Phenolic Acids

Lignin

By Application:

Functional Beverages

Functional Foods

Dietary Supplements

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

