IVD Market 2022 the Report Shares Analysis on Trend and Growth of Key Players

Key Companies Covered in the IVD Market Research are Abbott, Becton, Dickinson and Company, bioMerieux SA, Carlyle Investment Management LLC, Alere, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Siemens AG, Danaher Corporationand other key market players.

In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market is worth USD 60.07 billion in 2016 and is expected to reach USD 77.38 billion by 2021, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2016 to 2021.

Our industry experts anticipate that within the in-vitro diagnostics (IVD) market, the instruments and systems will be the fastest-growing product segment, growing at a CAGR ranging from 5% to 10% during the forecast period. In addition, genetic testing will be the fastest-growing application segment, growing at a CAGR ranging from 5% to 10%. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing geographic segment, growing at a CAGR ranging from 5% to 10% by 2021.

The increasing incidences of chronic infectious diseases, the rising geriatric population and the emerging technologies in the field of in-vitro diagnostics are some of the major driving factors for the in-vitro diagnostics (IVD) market.

According to the World Health Organization, by 2020, the chronic diseases are estimated to account for around 58% of the global burden of disease and 60% of this burden will occur in the emerging countries. There is a widespread increase in the incidence rate of the infectious diseases, globally. These are some of the major growth drivers for the market.

Factors such as changing demographics of the global population, changes in the land and water usage patterns, rise in the international tourism, microbial adaptation & resistance, public health care breakdown, and climatic shifts are leading to an increased prevalence of these diseases and disorders.

Owing to the cutting-edge research and development activities in the field of in-vitro diagnostics, the market is expected to grow exponentially in the future. Emerging segments such as lab on a chip, point-of-care tests, companion diagnostics, as well as the next-generation sequencing techniques are expected to contribute to the overall growth of the market.

The development of these innovative diagnostics tests will help to identify new genetic and protein biomarkers associated with the disease pathways, infectious diseases, and recovery states. This critical data helps to analyze the patients’ rate of drug metabolism, drug efficacy, and the side effects and thereby enables the physicians to identify the suitability of a particular drug for the patient.

Thus, as the evidence-based medicine is becoming vital for therapeutic success, the advancements in the in-vitro technology are set to boost the market growth. However, reimbursement and regulatory issues are the major restraining factors for the growth of this market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION:

This report analyzes the in-vitro diagnostics (IVD) market by the following segments:

In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market, by Products

Instruments and Systems

Reagents and Consumables

In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market, by Applications

Immunochemistry

Clinical Chemistry

Hematology

Infectious Disease

Microbiology

Genetic Testing

Histology & Cytology

