DNA and Gene Chip (Microarrays) Market Size 2022 Share, Upcoming Trends, Size, Key Segments, Growth Status and Forecast 2030

Global DNA and Gene Chip (Microarrays) Market is valued at approximately USD $billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $% over the forecast period 2022-2028.

DNA microarrays are a technology used to measure the expression levels of thousands of genes together and at times, all genes in a genome at the same time. The government funding and investments in biotechnology, increasing geriatric population has led to the adoption of DNA and Gene Chip (Microarrays) across the forecast period.

For Instance: as per the IBEF, the Indian biotechnology industry amounted to US$ 63 billion in 2019 and is forecast to reach US$ 150 billion by 2025, with a CAGR of 16.4%. Also, with the rising need for early cancer detection & cancer diagnosis, the adoption & demand for DNA and Gene Chip (Microarrays) is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, lack of skilled Professionals impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the global DNA and Gene Chip (Microarrays) market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Europe is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the setting up manufacturing facilities for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028 due to the region providing the largest base for clinical trials and drug discovery would create lucrative growth prospects for the DNA and Gene Chip (Microarrays) market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

LC SCIENCES

AFFYMETRIX INC

AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC

BIOMERIEUX SA

BIOMETRIX TECHNOLOGY INC

BIONEER CORP

CAPITALBIO CORP

EUROFINS MWG OPERON

GREINER BIO-ONE

ILLUMINA INC

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Application:

Acute Illness Treatment

Trauma/Injury Treatment

Physical Examinations

Immunization & Vaccination

Other Applications

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

